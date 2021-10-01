BI Phakathi Touches Mzansi, Hands Jobless & Homeless Woman R1400

Good Samaritan known as BI Phakathi has once again brought a smile to a local lady and touched local peeps through his generosity

Pahakathi recently met a homeless and jobless woman sitting next to the road as she looks for a job, but she was thankful after she was blessed

The faceless philanthropist handed the homeless woman a handsome R1400 to buy food and pay for a taxi to head back home

BI Phakathi recently met a jobless woman who told him she went to look around for a piece job but had no luck. The generous man probed for more information from the lady and she said she comes from an area next to Turfloop.

She even asked her if she did eat, the lady said no but will wait until someone comes to offer her a job. She said her name is Tlhapamadi. The old woman says she can take any job even if it’s cleaning or do laundry for anyone in the area. Phakathi gave her an R1400 and the lady said it’s enough to keep her going.

To her amazement, she asked, "where did you get it or maybe you won the Lotto jackpot". She thanked the Good Samaritan and also said someone from Pretoria gave her R500. Phakathi wrote on Facebook:

“No mother deserves to struggle like this, this touched me when she did this.”

BI Phakathi has helped another homeless woman in Mzansi. Image: @BIPhakathi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

@Janelle Carimbocas said:

“Good morning love and appreciation from Trinidad! Phakathi thanks for all you did and continue to do for the homeless and lesson fortunate!”

@Liz Cockroft said:

“God’s blessings to you BI for all you do. You have a great heart young man.”

@Mahlubiandile Mabaso said:

“This is really heartbreaking when a mother just leaves the house hoping she will get something trusting almighty will provide something. Thank you for the act of kindness may God bless you.”

@Laide Salako said:

“Even though the poor woman may have been so beaten by the harsh realities of life so that she couldn’t even mutter a word of thanks, God already blessed your giving heart.”

@Sakib Rashid said:

“Wonderful job helping needy ones....stay a blessed great man.”

"It could have been me": BI Phakathi helps a homeless man with food and money

In a previous report carried by Briefly News, it was reported that BI Phakathi has done it again, the faceless philanthropist has posted an inspirational and emotional video on Facebook.

He captioned the video by saying that he was very emotional at watching and realised this could have easily been himself.

"Am so emotional I been watching this on repeat, I realised it could have been me or you living his life."

BI approached the man and asked if he needs anything and he asked for something to drink. The man was so desperate that he asked for sugar and he'd find water to mix with it.

Source: Briefly.co.za