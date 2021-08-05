Halala: Unemployed Woman Uses SASSA Grant to Feed Underprivileged Kids

Courtney Shervonne Jacobs is a woman with true ubuntu as she took it upon herself to feed children from her community

The unemployed woman and her mother are using their monthly SASSA grant money to feed children and adults in their area

Their good deeds are hailed by many South Africans and many have wished the two generous souls to keep helping other people

Courtney Shervonne Jacobs is a selfless woman who decided to feed underprivileged children and community members. The unemployed woman is using her SASSA grant to ensure people have something to eat.

Jacobs and her husband are both not working due to the raging Covid-19 and they have three children. According to information at Briefly News’ disposal, the couple knows how it feels to have nothing for their kids to eat. Together with her mother, Jacobs launched the feeding programme with 10 kids and they now feed almost 40 kids as well as 20 adults with small donations that they receive.

At the same time, they are in the process of trying to register as a non-profit organisation and Briefly News brings this inspirational story.

Courtney Jacobs is a hit in Mzansi for her generous deeds. Image: @CortneyShervonneJacobs/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

@Fele Mahlangu said:

“May the Lord establish the works of their hands. Proud of them.”

@Johane Phiri said:

“They used the principle from the Bible, it worked then and it is working now.”

@Musawenkosi Tshabalala said:

“Humanity is not totally lost.”

@Charles Mayedzenge said:

“Good work.”

