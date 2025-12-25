Businessman and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane left South Africans talking on social media when he reacted to Sol Phenduka's post

The podcaster and former YFM radio personality mocked the politician on Christmas Day on social media

Fans of Maimane and Phenduka commented on the viral post on social media this week

Mmusi Maimane Comments on Sol Phenduka's Christmas Post About him

Former Kaya FM radio personality and podcaster Sol Phenduka left his fans rolling on the floor laughing on Christmas Day when he made fun of popular politician Mmusi Maimane.

The former DA leader, who previously joined the gender-based violence fight, responded to Phenduka's post on social media.

Phenduka made fun of the politician on his X account on 25 December 2025 and said:

"Kiss Mmusi omnandi (a nice Christmas) to all of you," said Phenduka.

To which Maimane responded:

"Order, order, orde!"

Social media responds to the podcaster's post

@Dbanj25 wrote:

"Order has been raised, @Solphendukaa. Kindly withdraw your statement."

@SMdalana said:

"What is your point of order comrade Kiss Musi?"

@lepelle_pa60534 responded:

"This member can not come here and blow kisses everywhere; that is unconstitutional and out of order, and we want honorable Zile to rule on that."

@AfrikanSister replied:

"@Solphendukaa and @MmusiMaimane made my day. Ngiyabonga, (thank you). I am sending love to both families."

@silvaefoxx said:

"But you even closed your eyes…the listening was nice nhe."

@KrugersdorpB responded:

"Konje, your other name is Kisimusi."

@Qlyv_Mydear reacted:

"You are rising on which point of order?"

@MpapeleV replied:

"@Solphendukaa never misses with the bars."

@therealfizzy responded:

"Withdraw, honourable member!"

@Adam_Xolani wrote:

"Honourable @Solphendukaa. You've been called to order."

@ledile_M_Setati commented:

"On what point of order are you rising, honorable on kiss Mmusi day??

@TomKhosa said:

"Speaker, recognise me!"

@neavyfornow responded:

"Let me kiss my husband like that now, Merry Christmas, leader."

@SalimMamboleo wrote:

"Your point of order, comrade."

@BlessingSbzwane reacted:

"Honourable, the member won’t withdraw."

