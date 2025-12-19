Former Kaya FM radio personality Sol Phenduka recently caused a buzz online when he reacted to Mafizolo's Theo Kgosinkwe's photo

Kgosinkwe trended on social media this week when he revealed his 21-year-old son

Social media users and fans of Phenduka commented on his response on X on Thursday, 18 December 2025

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka recently left South Africans rolling on the floor in laughter when he commented on Theo Kgosinkwe's latest photo with his son.

The Mafizolo member, who recently celebrated his son's 21st birthday, previously had Mzansi talking for his live performance with Nhlanhla Mafu.

The podcaster reacted to the musician's photo on his X account on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

"The Dad has better jeans," he said.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared on his X account that the Mafizolo artist recently celebrated his son's 21st birthday.

Social media users respond to the podcaster's comment

@ronsta101 replied:

"Is the pot calling the kettle black?"

@OupaGedions said:

"Jean to gene."

@NELSONMAHLANG19 reacted:

"Eeeeh, look who's talking about jeans, niyazi khohlwa (you forget yourself), Sol."

@home_Afrika wrote:

"Sol is a living legend."

@Dzivhani_14 replied:

"People in the comments are not getting your wordplay there about this ngathi aboMafikizolo."

@Asa_Sigoxo said:

"It's almost flown over my head, damm Sol."

@Chibulen wrote:

"He looks older than the father."

@RealMbombo reacted:

"There's nothing as fulfilling as having a son of 21 years who still maintains the values you've instilled in them. Congratulations to Theo and blessings to the son. Wena kwedini, post you & your dad wearing his skinny jeans, jou moer."

@spher_95 said:

"Ey Solomzi, what in the chromosomes are you saying!"

@TM_Mokgethi01 wrote:

"Only a select few would understand what you did there. Our IQ is above average."

@Nce_Again responded:

"Are you always like this?"

@SibusisoM0296 reacted:

"You can tell those jeans were not regulars at bars."

@bhuddalaflame30 wrote:

"Nawe go have better jeans with your genes."

@realniqqamash replied:

"Am I the only one who sees Lean Ghetto Raf?"

@Mr_kenMajola said:

"I see what you did there."

@melelo_x

There has to be a better way to write this or put it? Haibo Nations Template

@ZeterZA said:

"Better jeans indeed."

@sosoalive replied:

"Ever since Musa kissed your cheek, you're not straight...forward."

@DonMimz reacted:

"You always find trouble wena neh?"

@Rogerthat_1652 wrote:

"We see what you did there, genes you meant."

@Ese7391 said:

"I see what you did there."

