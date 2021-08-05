Edith Murway-Traina: 100-year-old Woman Becomes the World's Oldest Powerlifter

Edith Murway-Traina is 100 but lifts weights like a young person

Strong Edith has a competition named after her - The 2018 Edith Traina Inspirational Open

Edith's ambition and zeal is mind-blowing and motivating to both the young and old

A lot of people are currently passionate about keeping fit by weight lifting, toning the body and even getting that killer figure and visiting the gym.

Edith Murway-Traina has won many weightlifting competitions. Photo: Edith Murway.

Source: Facebook

Edith Murway-Traina is 100, and despite her age, she is a weightlifter and this has really impressed and inspired many people.

The grandmother admitted that she gained confidence through a push from a friend who persistently encouraged her and gave her the moral support to start weightlifting.

She was not initially happy about the whole idea but that changed and now she is aiming at lifting at least 200lbs before she hits 100 years.

Many people are often a bit weaker by the time they get to their 90s but Edith still has the stamina and strength of a champion and true inspiration.

She lifts weight three times a week and if that is not enough, she also attends six competitions yearly.

Edith pushes her limits

Murway-Traina is a winner and a go-getter.

She has a competition named after her; The 2018 Edith Traina Inspirational Open which hosted both young and old weightlifters.

The old woman has won two gold medals so far for the 60-pound bench press and the 130-pound deadlift categories respectively. through lifting weight.

Her ambition and zeal is mind-blowing and motivating to both the young and old especially those who doubt themselves whenever they want to go the extra mile.

That is not just your ordinary grandma!

