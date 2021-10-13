The Gift of the Givers does phenomenal philanthropical work throughout SA and even internationally

Its founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, has been honoured once again and has been named the Social Justice Champion for this year

Mzansi simply adores this kind-hearted man who continues to do so much for people in need

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imitiaz Sooliman, has been named the Social Justice Champion of 2021. This special announcement was made at the Social Justice Summit and International Conference, which was held virtually from 11 to 12 October.

Sooliman, the founder of the disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, has been honoured for his outstanding humanitarian work. Image: Social Justice Chair/Twitter

Source: Twitter

This was the third annual conference and its purpose was to take a look at the state of social justice in South Africa with a number of focus areas such as economic equality, the impact of COVID-19 responses and impact of economic inequality.

Eyewitness News reported on the incredible achievement and said Sooliman is receiving major praise from all over Mzansi. They added that Professor Thuli Madonsela referred to the philanthropist as an 'amazing role model' who is 'supremely deserving of the award'.

The Social Justice Chair also shared the news with their Twitter followers and captioned the post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"A huge congratulations to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman for being crowned the Social Justice Champion of the year 2021.

"Dr Imtiaz Sooliman was born in Potchefstroom and he qualified as a medical doctor at the then University of Natal Medical School in 1984. "

The post is receiving big attention as Mzansi send the kind doctor excited messages of congrats.

@Gishma:

"Although he does not work for accolades, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman definitely deserves the recognition for his humanitarian relief leadership. And he is backed by an amazing team. Thank you for always providing excellent service."

@K76167969:

"There can never be enough praise for this man and the organisation he built. I am sure that his humility precludes him from moving into the limelight, but he deserves our adulation."

@SelloSmokhoka:

"Dr Sooliman is state president material. He is selfless and doing so much globally not only in SA."

True humility: Gift of the Givers says it doesn't need special thanks

In other related news, Briefly News reported on Dr Imtiaz Sooliman thanking Mzansi for the love and support the disaster relief group has received. Dr Sooliman added that the organisation believes there is no need for special thanks from the government.

Gift of the Givers received tons of support from South Africans after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would be nominating the Cuban Medical Brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize award.

Many SAns believe that the Gift of the Givers deserved the nomination for their work in aiding the country during the global pandemic.

Source: Briefly.co.za