A 23-year-old nurse responded to negativity by saying she would not die before her time

This is after a TikTok user predicted she would pass away after buying herself a new VW Polo

The online community reacted to the video, with many standing with her and encouraging her to soar higher

A 23-year-old nurse bashed predictions that she would die after buying her VW Polo. Images: @thendo_manavhela

A young nurse who recently bought herself a Volkswagen Polo shut down predictions made online that she would die after purchasing the car.

In a TikTok video, @thendo_manavhela said death is inevitable, and only God has the power to decide when to switch the plug off, but in the meantime, she chooses to live to the fullest.

"Death is inevitable we will all die on the date set for us …while still alive We will make the most of the time we have and enjoy the blessings God gave us whether the enemy likes it or not."

Her statement came after someone commented under one of her TikTok videos where she was beaming with pride after purchasing her first car. The person said the next post that will follow is a one telling the netizens about her passing.

Nurse bash negativity after buying a new ride

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers stood with the woman

The video garnered over 200k views, with many trolling the person who said such a statement. Some congratulated the 23-year-old nurse and wished her well in her journey.

@Mpumelelo K. Shoke wondered:

"Yoh how do some people sleep at night mara after commenting like this? "

@Milly Maile prayed:

"You shall not die but you will live and see the goodness of the Lord......May God keep you and may He continue to bless you not in the land of the dead but in the land of the living."

@Member Of Comments Section✍️ was confused:

"I don’t understand people who are jealous of the people they don’t know …."

@Queen Sheba was in disbelief:

"Bathong!How did it get to that comment ?"

@Shane said:

"People are hurting out there. Jesus take control."

