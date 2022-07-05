Sunday World honoured a young man by the name of Arnav for the heroic work he has been doing since the age of 16

Arnav started an NPO at the age of 16 and has been using it to feed the homeless and poor, changing lives

Arnav’s school celebrated his award, leaving many feeling all kinds of proud of the young man and his selfless acts of kindness

Heroes come of all ages, races and genders. Arnav is a young Mzansi man who started an NPO at the impressive age of just 16 and was recently honoured with an award for the heroic work he has done to date.

Eden Schools Durban celebrated their deputy headboy, Arnav's achievement for his heroic community work. Image: Facebook / Eden Schools Durban

Source: Facebook

Last Saturday, 25 June 2022, Sunday World held a glamorous event in Southern Sun Hotel, Hyde Park, Johannesburg to celebrate the top 100 young South Africans, and Arnav was one of them.

Eden Schools Durban took to their Facebook page to share the news of their Deputy Head Boy, Arnav’s award and told his inspiring story. A proud moment for the school, for sure.

Arnav started an NPO called Linking Arms when he was just 16. With help from his parents and a trusted board, Arnav has been able to feed the poor and homeless, changing many lives for the better.

“Arnav has thus far identified scholars, families, and an orphanage; arranges with his parents to drive him to the various areas to hand over food hampers.”

At the awards ceremony, Arnav was honoured for his heroic acts under the Community Young Heroes category.

The people of Mzansi congratulate the young man on his award

Seeing young people selflessly give of themselves like Arnav fills hearts with hope and pride. Many took to the comment section to commend the young man on his efforts.

Take a look at what some had to say:

Sohana Beharie said:

“Congratulations Arnav, excellent effort and all the very best in your future achievements. You are definitely an inspiration to other students at Eden.”

Kevin Mariemuthu said:

“Congrats Arnav. Service to man is service to God. You will grow in leaps and bounds due to your selfless service.”

Fiona Allan said:

“Fantastic news Arnav. You have worked so hard towards your achievements.”

Viloshan Naicker Nishi Ramnunan said:

“Well done to him and to you guys as well, Arusha Dasrath for raising such a kind hearted human...”

