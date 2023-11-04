A video shows a store in Gauteng where a shopper spotted and filmed a cockroach that was running around

The clip was disturbing and went viral on TikTok as people reacted to the post of the little critter in the grocery store

Many expressed their horror and netizens were triggered over reports of food contamination in South Africa

A TikTok creator posted a video of his bad shopping experience at a popular shop. The video he recorded in a Dobsonville shop got lots of attention.

A TikTok video shows one of SA's biggest supermarket chains in Dobsonville where a customer spotted a cockroach. Image: Getty Images/ @Bloomberg / TikTok /@mzibongilemzizi

Source: Getty Images

The harrowing food video received over 10,000 likes from netizens. People were mortified and they flooded the comment section with their concerns.

TikTok video shows roach at grocery

A TikTokker @mzibongilemzizi posted a video showing bread sitting on a counter. In the video, a roach ran around the bread before going inside the loaf.

Watch the clip:

SA disgusted by store cockroach

Many people were reminded of cases of food contamination in South Africa. Netizens pointed out that it was not only spaza shops with a problem. Briefly News reached out to the store in question for commente on the matter.

User4960819112963 said:

"I thought it's a spaza shop."

SponkieLove exclaimed:

"Eish Malema was right... I apologize for attacking him."

User4599597080039 wrote:

"Lare bora lona. We're tired. Lona EFF."

Skyl061 commented:

"So are these shops going to be closed like bo Friend.. Makula

Hlubi added:

"The way you opened that bread, you wanted to see the roach."

MossMahlangu inisted:

"Most kitchens in Mzansi have that, nothing new here."

Kids die after allegedly eating snacks

Several stories have made headlines about kids dying after eating food. Briefly News reported that two sisters died and it is suspected they ate snacks from a tuck shop.

Jungle Oats box filled with moths goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a woman was less than happy after opening a brand new box of Jungle Oats that had insects living in the box.

The video got thousands of likes and even more comments with people's reactions. Some shared their stories of how Tiger Brands products were often spoilt, and the company's PR and Media manager responded to the concerns.

A lady, @thee_sne, on TikTok, posted that she opened a box of Jungle Oats well before the expiry date only to be met by a swarm of pantry moths.

Source: Briefly News