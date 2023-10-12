TikTok video captures a Mzansi teacher's first taste of Lindt ice cream, and it left many people drooling

Johannesburg stores now stock the sweet treat, retailing at R54, and the teacher claims it is worth it

Chocolate enthusiasts unite in drooling over the indulgent discovery, running to go get theirs

In a delectable TikTok video that's causing a stir among chocolate lovers, a South African teacher recently experienced Lindt ice cream for the first time. The exciting news is that this creamy delight is now available in Johannesburg stores, much to the delight of Mzansi residents with a sweet tooth.

This teacher let people know that Lindt ice cream has arrived in Joburg, and it is an absolute dream. Image: TikTok / @missj_03

The introduction of Lindt ice cream to Johannesburg's confectionery scene has been nothing short of a revelation for chocoholics. This delightful treat is the perfect marriage of Lindt's legendary chocolate expertise and the cool, creamy satisfaction of ice cream.

Mzansi teacher tries Lindt ice cream

The TikTok video, shared by @missj_03, shows the teacher's pure joy as she takes her first bite of Lindt ice cream. The rich, velvety texture and the luscious taste appear to transport her to a world of chocolate bliss. And the best part? Joburg residents can now find this heavenly treat in their local stores for R54.

Take a look at this monstrous chocolaty delight:

Mzansi chocolate lovers drool

The teacher's video has resonated with chocoholics all around Mzansi, who have eagerly awaited the arrival of Lindt ice cream in their city. Some could not wait to get their hands on this treat

Read some comments below:

@TimZOOM said:

"I've been waiting for this moment my whole life! Lindt ice cream is pure magic."

RushSA drooled:

"Johannesburg, you're in for a treat! I can't wait to grab.”

@NomaWithJoy wants some:

"This video speaks to my soul. I'm heading to the store right now!"

@ThulaniNgobi hyped:

"Lindt is the chocolate king, and this ice cream is royalty!"

@SashaVanV said:

"My taste buds are dancing just watching this. Lindt, take my money!"

