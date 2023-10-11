TikTok video shows huge hippos casually strolling through Richardsbay, KZN, streets

Hippos are formidable animals, and their presence in town raises questions about safety

Mzansi residents share a mixture of laughter and concern over the unusual encounter

In a remarkable TikTok video, a sight both comical and concerning unfolds as hippos freely roam the streets of Richardsbay, KwaZulu-Natal.

The video captures the astonishing moment when a group of hippos confidently take to the streets of Richardsbay. Image: TikTok / @newsnexussa

While the TikTok video provides an unexpected and amusing glimpse into daily life in Richardsbay, it's important to remember that hippos, despite their seemingly lighthearted street adventure, are indeed wild animals.

Hippos roam residential streets

The video, shared by user @newsnexussa, captures the astonishing moment when a group of hippos confidently take to the streets of Richardsbay.

Only in Africa, neh. Take a look at these bootylicious beasts:

Mzansi laughs at proudly SA moment

While the video has prompted laughter and amusement, it also raises genuine concerns about the safety of the town's residents. Hippos are known for their formidable size and unpredictable behaviour, making them one of the most dangerous animals in Africa. Encountering them in an urban environment is a rarity and a situation that requires careful consideration.

Read some of the mixed comments:

@WildlifeWatcher shared:

"This is both fascinating and nerve-wracking. Let's hope everyone stays safe!"

@AdenuSibu said:

"Only in South Africa would you see hippos casually strolling through town! "

@ZAMuphora:

"Hippos are no joke. We hope the authorities are managing the situation."

@Natz33 sloved it:

"Such a unique sighting! I hope the hippos find their way back to the water safely."

@LocalResident87 said:

"It's funny until it's in your own backyard. We need a plan here!"

