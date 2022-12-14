A lady received a great act of kindness when a complete stranger assisted her while she was buying her new car

@Bria_Gumede also went on to add how he helped her with a two-hour practice lesson so she can get better at driving

The great generosity had Mzansi peeps wondering why she didn't end up marrying the gent after all the help

A woman shared a tale about how a stranger helped her to travel while she was in the process of buying her new car.

@Bria_Gumede shared the detailed and fascinating tale on Twitter where peeps were wondering why they didn't get married. The stranger also gave her a two-hour practice lesson to top it all off.

A good samaritan

@Bria_Gumede began the story by stating that she was on her way to take a taxi when a man then gave her a lift because she was scared to fetch her car because she was a new driver. The super generous man then gave her a learner's sign for the car.

The kindness didn't stop there. The gent then practised driving with her for two hours then helped her get to work safely.

Mzansi couldn't believe the level of generosity. See the comments below:

@dracosrevenge mentioned:

"This story sounds incomplete kushoda le part ethi 'a year later, we’re married…' "

@Proph_Budmon asked:

"So you bought a car before you knew how to drive?"

@vuyanii_s posted:

@CharlzyWalsy commented:

"Kungenzeka ukuth uzumekile usa type yini? In that case, wake up and continue with the story ngoba khona i part eshodayo."

@NkuliPotso said:

"Where is the two years later we married with kids part?? Please finish this story."

@Sleeh_s shared:

@Rue2025 mentioned:

"What I love about your story is it shows we still have good people who'll help and not seek anything in return."

@Itumele35948681 commented:

"Okay, where are the wedding pictures?"

