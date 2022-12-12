South Africa's men were up for the challenge when asked to send a snap of a curvy stunner to their girlfriends

The prank involved them asking their ladies for some watermelon to see what the responses would be

Many men took the challenge and shared the different responses their ladies gave, and most were very angry

A lady tried to spice things up with a social media post asking men to send a snap of a curvy stunner to their girlfriends, asking them to get some fresh watermelon.

Many men took up the challenge without hesitation and showed screenshots showing what happened afterwards. Images: @badlands_2/ Twitter, Oliver Helbig/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

was the one who created the challenge and asked for the screenshots of the results. Men quickly agreed to the Twitter post and sent out the picture with many of them receiving calls from their special someone.

A stunning prank

The prank brought out many fears from the ladies, thinking that their men were thinking to which they all quickly told them it was a joke. That's completely understandable because most ladies would not want to be sent a random pic of another woman.

Some of the responses however were quite smart and entertaining, with one gent showing that her other half sent him a pic of a chiselled man eating some pineapple.

See the responses below:

@KhomotsoMakuwa said:

" It's actually the first time I prank my girlfriend... This response came with an instant phone call also cause I blue-ticked the WhatsApp text..."

@Samuel40128928 mentioned:

"To bad I don't eat watermelons I will get caught very fast "

@babaka_Uya posted:

@ThembaMakhoba10 commented:

"Didn’t turn out good, it came back with a slap."

@MaVester_MaV mentioned:

"I was gonna send her this but I know gore she’s been waiting for years for that one reason for her to leave me. So this can’t be."

@GlenMathebula10 shared:

@Noko73743550 said:

"Some of us shouldn't try this because we're already aware gore our relationships are teka teking."

@NhlanhlaMdlet17 mentioned:

"Home wrecker "

@mfanahgmail commented:

Video shows husband pranking wife, bringing 2 chickens at her while recording a TikTok dance clip: SA stans

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that there is nothing better than someone pranking another person while they are trying to record a serious clip. One man got his TikTok dance clip recording wifey good.

Everyone loves a good prank clip, especially when it is light-hearted and the prank goes off smoothly. This man chose the perfect moment to get his wife.

Source: Briefly News