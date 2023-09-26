A scary video of a man narrowly escaping a hippo attack has gone viral on the social media streets

Hippos are very dangerous animals and can cause serious injury or death to humans but thankfully the man survived

Netizens reacted to the video with shock and awe, praising the man's luck and the hippo's mercy

A now-viral video of a man narrowly escaping a massive hippo left social media users completely gobsmacked.

A video showed a man being attacked by a hippo. Image: @dailymail/TikTok

Video captures man being attacked by hippo

The footage shared on TikTok by @dailymail shows the man running out of an enclosure and falling to the ground as the large mammal runs after him very closely.

The hippo roars at him aggressively before the man manages to get up quickly and run away from the hippo.

Watch the chilling video below:

Hippos can cause serious threat to humans

Hippos are very dangerous animals. According to Digital Commons, they are the third-leading cause of human-wildlife conflict in Africa, after crocodiles and snakes. Hippos are highly territorial and aggressive, and they will attack anything they perceive as a threat, including humans, boats, and cars.

Hippos are also very strong and fast. According to KidZone, they can weigh up to 4,000 pounds and run up to 20 miles per hour. They can also open their mouths up to 180 degrees, revealing powerful jaws and teeth that can easily injure or kill a human.

Hippos are most dangerous when they are in the water. They are very good swimmers and can move quickly and silently through the water. This makes it difficult to see them coming and to avoid an attack.

Netizens react to the hippo attack

Netizens were surprised by the man's close call with the wild animal.

SYRRAN replied:

"Someone send this to Joe Rogan RIGHT now."

zazab commented:

"Hippo could have hurt him badly, but he didn't."

Chava replied:

"Hippos look so cute, but they are extremely dangerous."

static321 said:

"That guy trying to save face at the end. The hippo let you live, and you get the stick, lol."

Dale B commented:

"That’s a compassionate hippo. Could have bit him."

Source: Briefly News