A video of Kabza De Small and Young Stunna circulating online has fans buzzing with excitement for their collaboration

Fans expressed high expectations for the remix of Kabza's hit song Nana Thula , hoping it will surpass the original

Social media is abuzz with anticipation, with some fans even mentioning the possibility of a collaboration album between the two artists

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kabza De Small And Young Stunna tease remix of 'Nana Thula'. Images: @kabelomotha_ @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Amapiano powerhouse Kabza De Small has a video of himself and vocalist Young Stunna circulating online. Fans have been gushing over the prospect of the duo releasing a new single.

Kabza and Young Stunna's remix of Nana Thula circulates

In the video Twitter user @Bibo_George posted, the two musicians can be seen head-bopping and vibing as the smooth sounds of amapiano play in the background. The track seems to be a remix to Kabza's hit song Nana Thula.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi cannot wait for Kabza and Stunna's new track

The clip was met with positive reviews from fans of Kabza and Stunna. Amapiano lovers have been eagerly awaiting the remix to the song and were pleased to be finally receiving it.

One tweep, @Sihle_Congo said:

"Lol, you know what we might experience something that rarely ever happens. The remix bettering the original song."

@sivvgobozi commented:

"Heard this at Rockets about 3 weeks ago and Shazam did not know what the this is and I now understand."

@Mubizar_Weqinis said:

"Lomjita ighost."

@Mr_Ngcamu tweeted:

"Dam!"

@fleur_leblom said:

"I will cry real tears, they better not ruin it."

@olemohale tweeted:

"The world would burn if these 2 had a collab album."

@Hloni_Raleting said:

"Too much fire this one."

@yane_leesa tweeted:

"Haibo, this is actually a banger!"

@lewisince88 said:

"I think will listen to this version. I was not a fan of the first one to be honest."

Kabza De Small blasts women who wear too much makeup, amapiano star's remarks divide Mzansi: "Goldie bone"

Briefly News reported on Kabza blasting women who wear too much makeup.

Kabza took to his social media and slammed women who went overboard, advising ladies to ease up on excessively applying beautifying products to their faces.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News