Kabza De Small took to his timeline and slammed women who wear too much makeup. The Amapiano producer advised ladies to ease up on applying too much makeup on their faces.

Kabza De Small blasted women who wear too much makeup. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small roasts gold-looking women

The Abalele hitmaker took to his Instagram stories and threw shade in the direction of ladies who go overboard with the face beat. He hilariously shared that no human being was born "gold". He wrote:

"Anehlise iMake Up Akekho Nje UMuntu oGold (ease up on the makeup, no human being is gold)."

ZAlebs reports that Kabza De Small's beauty advice rubbed some ladies up the wrong way. The publication reports that some young women even called him out for roasting them.

Mzansi men defend Kabza De Small

The star's advice divided Mzansi on Twitter. While the ladies felt attacked and clapped back, some excited men defended the award-winning musician.

@Manaba__k said:

"Not the hero we deserved but the hero we need right now."

@HappinessGallor wrote:

"I’m a goldie bone."

@kingscelo_05 commented:

"AmaGold digger."

@Ceeeeboo said:

"Men are not good people."

@mdluli_la wrote:

"Please raise the volume yooooo. Ama ghost. My idea is, can real men stand up to this nonsense? Don't propose or be in a relationship with ladies who are putting the whole building material on their faces. It's like the face will fall or something."

@Princes60281273 added:

"Nawe go to rehab, nyaope iyakuqeda! Futhi nje we don't like you anymore, you expired."

