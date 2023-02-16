Babes Wodumo recently left Mzansi people emotional after sharing how difficult it was to spend her first Valentine's Day without Mampintsha

The heartbreaking post even had Makhadzi, the Wololo singer's rumoured enemy, commenting with a comforting message

The late Big Nuz star died on December 24, 2022, after suffering from a stroke that landed him in the hospital

Makhadzi put aside her 2021 feud with Babe Wodumo and comforted the star after sharing a heartbreaking post about spending her first Valentine's Day without her hubby, Mampintsha.

Makhadzi showed Babes Wodumo support after she revealed she visited Mampintsha's grave on Valentine's Day. Image: @makhadzisa and @babes_wodumo

Mpintsho died on December 24, 2022, after suffering from a minor stroke.

Since then, Babes faced backlash for her strange mourning process, which included dancing at the memorial service and using the late Big Nuz member's social media pages as if they were a stan account.

However, recently, the Wololo hitmaker received comforting messages from Mzansi after she visited Mampintsha's grave site and wrote the following sad post:

"Wow after sooo many years this is the first Valentines Day without you sthandwa Sam... Today woman out there are celebrating with loved ones, but however me being here today makes it different from others...I forever cherish days we shared together..Ngyazi ujabulile ukungbona"

According to ZAlebs, even Makhadzi joined peeps on Facebook and showed love to Babes, saying:

"Sending you love."

Mzansi sends comforting messages to Babes Wodumo after spending her first Valentine's Day without Mampintsha

Babes shared the same post on Twitter, and tweeps flooded her comments section.

@MichaelBucwa said:

"I am so sorry. I am here if you need a shoulder to cry on ❤️"

@PRINCENDOU7 shared:

"Next year on the 14th of February you will be in a different and happy place but don't ever forget to cherish and visit his grave as you did on this day."

@LLunga18 posted:

"Be strong maSimelane❤"

@Pinkie407198702 replied:

"This is heartbreaking. I'm so sorry hun"

@dlamini_busi commented:

"So sorry Bongekile. May you find comfort in the memories that you created together. The pain gets better when you give yourself time. Sending lots of love your way "

@shonydakalo added:

"Sorry, Mama ka sponge. Happy Valentines ❤️"

Mampintsha's Funeral: Babes Wodumo gives a moving speech and forgives her mother-in-law

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mampintsha's funeral service commenced on Friday, December 30. Family, friends, industry peers, and government officials gathered at Durban ICC to bid him farewell.

The emotional service was filled with prayer, singing, tears and joy as his loved ones reflected on his influential life.

Babes was the image of strength and class when she spoke eloquently of her beloved husband at the podium.

