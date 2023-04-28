Nadia Nakai was left emotional by her mom's video message shown to her during her Previdar magazine interview with Relebogile Mabotja

The Naaa Meaan hitmaker's mother praised her daughter for her resilience despite facing hardships in recent months

Mzansi said Nadia's mother's video also moved them and that it was beautiful to see the mother-and-daughter interaction

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nadia Nakai was left in her feelings after her mother shared a sweet message during her Previdar magazine interview with Relebogile Mabotja.

Nadia Nakai's mom left a sweet message during the rapper's Previdar Magazine Interview With Relebogile Mabotja. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the Dangerous rapper is the cover girl for the LGBTQ+ online magazine, which she celebrated with her friends and family.

Nadia Nakai's mother shares a touching message

Nadia has been through a lot recently, with her boyfriend's assassination, AKA Forbes, taking a toll on her. Netizens have also dragged her for mourning the Mass Country rapper and hanging out with his baby mama DJ Zinhle and daughter Kairo Forbes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Hearing confirmation that she is doing well or that someone cares about her probably means a lot to her.

In the video shown to Nadia during the Previdar Magazine interview, her mother vowed that as long as she is alive, she will be with her every step of the way. She went on to say that she will always keep Nadia in her heart.

"I will always be there for you. I will always be here loving you and I pray God looks after you and keeps you safe for all the days of your life. Love you, girl. Nadia, this is Mom aka 'Mai Nadia'.”

Mzansi and Nadia Nakai touched by mom's message

According to TimesLIVE, Nadia became overwhelmed after hearing her mother's loving words because she never opened her heart like that before.

The message also touched Mzansi people, who responded by saying:

@Lindelwa Shabalala said:

"Why did I cry upon hearing her mom's message? I really don't understand why it touched me so much."

@Fari M shared:

"Hearing NaKai’s mom speak was so beautiful."

@Enathi Mqokeli posted:

"God bless her parents. Her mom's message was too deep."

Portia M replied:

"Yhoo! that message from her mom made me emotional."

Lynn Forbes gets candid about the night AKA died and how Nadia Nakai reacted

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Lynn Forbes finally talked about their reactions to AKA's death.

Fans wondered how Kiernan's family received the news of his death and what happened soon after.

Nadia Nakai was in everyone's thoughts after it was confirmed that AKA is gone. Many wanted to know how she reacted, and Lynn revealed everything.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News