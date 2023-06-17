South African musician Babes Wodumo took to her social media pages to celebrate her son's second birthday

The Gqom singer posted throwback pictures and videos showing her baby and her late husband Mampinstsha

Babes also penned a heartfelt birthday message to her son that expressed what the day meant to her

Babes Wodumo marked her baby's second birthday with a sweet post. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's son 'Sponge' turned two years old on June 16, and the singer marked the special day with social media posts.

Babes Wodumo remembers Mampintsha n their baby's bday

The Wololo hitmaker said the day was bittersweet because her husband, Mampintsha was no longer around to see their son grow.

"Kuthathe sikhathi to write something for you cause I’m in mixed emotions namhlanje. It's your birthday today; a part of me misses ubaba wakho cause I know for sure this day was his favourite day. It was special even though you share the same birthday month, but on this day, both our lives changed forever; we’re now parents to a precious boy."

Babes said Mampintsha mentioned in the lengthy post that Mampintsha's memory still lives on and that her young son still remembers him.

"My Sponge, what I guarantee you is this journey ain’t gonna be easy nhlobo. I mean kwawena young as you are, but every time you’d hear your dad's old voice notes or music, you shout 'ubaba' uyamkhomba ngidho umbona ezithombeni cause that’s the kind of effect he had on us. It’s hard to forget him. "

She reflected on how loving the founder of West Ink Records was with their baby before he died following a stroke.

"This day is a joyous day cause it reminds me that I became a mom, but also emotional cause you won’t hear your dad wish you a happy birthday again. Your dad used to call you 'mastende umnikazi westezi' nendlela ayejabule ngayo on your birthday it was like he knew ngeke asaba khona for the next one."

Babes wishes Sponge a happy birthday on Instagram

The Gqom artist ended the post by wishing Sponge a happy birthday and expressing her love.

"Khula mfana wami ube indoda, and uhlezi wazi mina noBaba wakho love you so much.Happy birthday Nhlanhla Hlelolenkosi Maphumulo. Happy birthday Zikode wami."

See the Instagram post below:

@dowoodesigns said:

"The happiest birthday wishes to Shimora Junior we love you boy and your mommy. Ey boi uzalwa yigagu ubabakho engathi ungamfuza nawe. "

@BadenhorstPhil posted:

"Happy birthday little King, many blessed years for you! "

@Snenhlanhlachr tweeted:

"Happy birthday to the young lad. Tell him we loved his tyma Shimora."

@ThembisileEmme2 commented:

"Happy birthday to little Shimora."

@SIMELANE_MP commented:

"Happy birthday Maphumulo lomncane. "

@stallion553 added:

"May the lord bless you and your family.❤️"

@stallion553 posted:

"He is a cute and lovely baby.❤️"

