Chris Brown performed South African dance moves in a video that got staggering views on TikTok

The US star was taking part in the 'Unavailable' dance challenge that has taken the video-sharing app by storm

Mzansi people were excited to see the global impact of amapiano and proudly claimed the move in the comments

Chris Brown was recently spotted supporting Davido pushing his latest single with Musa Keys Unavailable. Davido has started a dance challenge of the hit song and it's gaining crazy momentum on TikTok thanks to the US star's participation, reported IOL.

Davido announced on his socials that the challenge is still on and surprised his fans with a video of Chris putting his stamp on it.

"Had to bring together two of the most fire dancers from two different worlds. Guess Who?! UNAVAILABLE challenge STILL goin’! Just ask the family."

Video of Chris Brown doing Davido's 'Unavailable' dance challenge goes viral

The clip has since gone viral and Chris can be seen in another video posted by @ilovebreexy doing the moves with Nigerian dancer Poco Lee and other dancers.

SA peeps were fascinated to see the R&B singer vibing to the song while hitting Tobetsa moves. In true South African fashion, they spammed the comments section by posting flags and made it known to the world that those were amapiano moves.

The TikTok was posted two days ago and has amassed 6.5 million views on the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users rate Chris Brown's South African dance moves

@m3_techno said:

"We as South Africans meant it when we said amapiano to the world. "

@ojitosangelicos222__ mentioned:

"He’s always a vibe! His energy draws you in every time."

@_marisadanielle added:

"He does it so effortlessly."

@moshabisathekge stated:

"I see the South African flavour somewhere."

@user7574361296009 stated:

"Chris Brown please come home your Zulu people miss you. #southafrica"

@tebogomtsgali asked:

"Where are my fellow South Africans? "

@vibewitamb wrote:

"Chris looks like a playa from the 90s. I'm in love."

@chuma.s01 posted:

"A big win for South Africa."

