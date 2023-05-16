Two women in Nepal made South African citizens proud with their amapiano dance challenge clip

TikTok user @natasha.sherpa shared a video showing two Asian ladies dancing to amapiano in a field

Mzansi peeps were blown away by their moves and the breathtaking scenery in the TikTok video

Amapiano has reached corners of the globe that no one ever expected it to. A video showing two stunning Asian women farming in a beautiful field in Nepal, doing a TikTok amapiano dance challenge, has gone viral.

The coronavirus pandemic had amapiano blowing up all over the world. The genre brought people together in a time of great panic, and it is still going strong today.

TikTok shows Asian women doing amapiano dance challenge

TikTok user @natasha.sherpa shared a video of the gorgeous women dressed in traditional outfits farming the fields of Nepal, listening to the proudly Mzansi music genre amapiano. What a sight!

These ladies made SA proud with their fire moves; take a look:

Mzansi claps for the Asian women slaying the amapiano dance challenge

This was a sight no one ever expected to see in the same video as an amapiano song. Mzansi citizens were blown away and gave these women the win!

Read some of the hype:

Africanblkgal said:

“I think I am not a South African because I can't even dance to amapiano.”

Mercy Senewa said:

“Okay… challenge CLOSED! You WIN.”

Hector Doans said:

“Why has this not reached M thought I’ll hear ting tong young wag mang wag.”

prettylia499 said:

“I mean!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Owezulu said:

“Wow . Love from South Africa . We are really one people. The only race that matters is the human race ”

@asaaki said:

“Ohhh... Wow, I love you so much guys... ”

