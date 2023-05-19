This little girl is on fire, and the people of Mznasi are helping her go viral on social media

TikTok user @aliciathedancer2 shared a video of herself busting moves and singing to amapiano

Mzansi peeps let the young girl know that she has talent and they are here to support her videos

Amapianio is a genre that does not discriminate! A young girl has gone viral on TikTok for singing and dancing to the popular genre, and Mzansi wants more.

TikTok user @aliciathedancer2 shared a video of herself busting moves and singing to amapiano.

Source: TikTok

Children are grooving better than those who spend every weekend at the club. This girl oozed confidence, and we love it.

TikTok video shows a young girl singing and dancing to amapiano

TikTok user @aliciathedancer2 shared a video of herself giving it her all to a vibey amapiano track. Baby girl did not hold back, showing the unwavering confidence of a child.

Take a look at this little babe doing her thing:

Mzansi citizens clap for the little groover on TikTok

The people of Mzansi were here for the sauce she was serving. Seeing the young girl bust with confidence had people asking her to give them more.

Read some of the hype:

QUEEN CLIP INS said:

“One-man show. Mc, DJ and dancer ”

licia_chegow said:

“Our next big thingg❤️❤️❤️dankoo my baby.”

SJ ... said:

“Patiently waiting for this to go viral she killed ittt!”

Shamillajohnson said:

“Do the tambula dance nextplease.”

issssss_angel_m said:

“Washaaaaaaa!!!!!”

Gardener botches 'yey' amapiano challenge in front of colleagues, video of dance moves gets 1.5 million views

In related news, Briefly News reported that one man was suffering from FOMO and decided to participate in the Yey dance challenge. The gent completely failed, but Mzansi gave him an A for effort.

The man wearing his overalls tried to get the dance moves right while his coworkers were watching, and their facial expressions and silence spoke volumes.

The gardener posted the video on his TikTok page, @dee2cain, which got 1.5 million views in four days.

