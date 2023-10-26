Rethabile Khumalo has released a new project titled Culo as an ode to her love for music

The singer says music has helped a lot in her career and hopes her songs help others as well

Rethabile says she hopes her music will educate her listeners while also making them dance

Rethabile Khumalo says the music in her new EP, 'Culo' is meant to raise awareness and educate people. Images: rethabile_rsa

Rethabile Khumalo is passionate about music and wants to help and heal through her songs. The singer, who recently recounted the day of her horrific car accident, has released her EP, Culo which she hopes will tackle some societal issues while at the same time make people dance.

Her EP has received loads of support from fans, who have been waiting for the Afro-house singer to drop something new.

Rethabile Khumalo opens up about her music

Rethabile Khumalo is back with a bang after the release of her latest project, Culo. The 27-year-old singer's powerful voice and music have received praise from supporters as she hopes her songs will make an impact:

Speaking to Daily Sun, Rethabile said she hopes to educate and raise awareness through her songs:

"This EP consists of songs like Culo, Umjolo, Malume and Uthingo. I educate people about what is happening in their families and love relationships."

The Ntyilo Ntyilo hitmaker also hopes that her song Umjolo will remind lovers about loyalty in relationships:

“Umjolo has become a pandemic because people get hurt left, right and centre. I want to remind them that umjolo is for two people."

Mzansi shows love to Rethabile's EP

Fans gave Culo a huge thumbs-up and praised Rethabile for creating a masterpiece of a project:

azanaofficial said:

"You’re excellent!"

moonchildsanelly responded:

"No man no man you deserve accolades!"

iam_edwinf commented:

"Always a showstopper, never disappoint!"

love.supreme.affair posted:

"I love the massage and your style has potential."

ntombimlangeni added:

"I have so much love for you and your music. Keep shining great!"

liyematonisa said:

"Your vocals are something else!"

zinzi_n_ responded:

"You just never disappoint!"

shabbathestylist commented:

"This is too powerful my friend!"

