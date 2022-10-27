Rethabile Khumalo, Winnie Khumalo's daughter, has taken to social media to speak openly about the car accident she suffered two years ago

The Umlilo hitmaker posted a video of her car before and after the accident, as well as the injuries

She also announced that she will release new music and a video narrating what happened on that fateful day

Winnie Khumalo's daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, has opened up about the horrible car accident she was in two years ago. Image: @rethabile_rsa

Source: Instagram

Rethabile Khumalo, Winnie Khumalo's daughter, has finally spoken out about the horrific car accident she was in two years ago.

It appears that the songstress has finally found the courage to share even minor details about what happened on that terrible night. According to ZAlebs, she shared a video depicting the car's horrific state following the accident. Rethabile then displayed her injuries and scars from the car accident.

She revealed in the caption that new music would be released on the 28th 0f October 2022, and her fans should be on the lookout. The singer's new song could be inspired by the tragic accident, as she has promised to reveal more information about it. Rethabile wrote the following caption:

“Don’t be hard on yourself, rather give yourself the chance to heal and have hopes again! Your failures do not define you because you are bigger than them. Trust your abilities and let the hope bloom inside. You will do better in the future! FULL STORY DROPPING TOMORROW AND NEW SONG DROPPING ON THE 28th October.”

Rethabile Khumalo shared the following video on Instagram:

Rethabile Khumalo gets candid about injuries suffered

Rethabile told the Daily Sun in 2020 that everything was bad. She couldn't move after the car accident, but she was awake enough to realise what had happened.

"For a while I couldn’t move. As I lay there on the road, I kept praying, asking God to spare my life. I wasn’t ready to die. I was then rushed to hospital. Fortunately, none of my bones were broken. I had a blood clot in my right thigh, a few scratches on my face and a scar on my head."

Some of Rethabile's injuries are still visible, she admitted. According to ZAlebs, she suffered physically but felt terrible for the people in the car that hit her because their car was beyond repair.

