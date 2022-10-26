Mona Monayane will star in the Netflix series Wild is in the Wind , and she can't wait for people to watch it

She revealed a few things her character Abigail made her reflect on, particularly after going through a difficult divorce

Mona Monyane says Abigail helped her heal from her own scars and believes female viewers will learn a lot from her

Mona Monyane says she is anticipating women's reactions to her character Abigail in the upcoming Netflix show 'Wild is the Wind.' Image: @mona.monyane

Mona Monyane is back with a new Netflix series called Wild is the Wind. The show is set to premiere on the streaming platform on 28 October 2020.

On the show, Mona Monyane plays the role of Abigail. According to TshisaLIVE, Abigail is described as a woman whose life changes dramatically due to her decisions.

Mona Monyane's character Abigail brought her to a reflective state

The former Skeem Saam actress admitted that several scenes in the show made her reflect on her life journey. She not only reflected, but she also learned a lot from the character. Monyane also believes that the character Abigail will teach female viewers about preservation and self-assurance.

“It was quite an experience to dial back to certain emotions. Yes, it's a different situation but at the end of the day we all know how it feels to be betrayed with somebody changing on you or you are blindsided in a relationship.”

Mona Monyane is thankful for the show.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mona Monyane said bagging the show came at the perfect time for her. The character Abigail allowed her to heal from her scars completely.

Mona lost a baby and went through a toxic relationship in the past, further reports TshisaLIVE.

“I feel this character further healed me because her making the choices she did reaffirmed that sometimes it's best to put yourself first and do what's right for you.”

