Enhle Mbali Mlhotshwa is ready for her next role in TV, and she is very excited for South Africa to meet her character

The beloved actress will be starring in a new series titled Four Walls which tells the story of a woman who gets entangled with robbers

Enhle already has many netizens interested after giving a thorough description of who she will play and what's in store

Enhle Mbali is ready to show the country what she's made out of with her latest starring role. The star will be the lead in Four Walls as a character named Grace Molotsi.

Enhle Mbali is excited about her upcoming role in 'Four Walls' as she told fans what they could expect. Image: Instagram/@enhlembali_.

Fans are excited after getting a riveting look into her character. Enhle's followers on social media were completely taken by what she said about playing Grace Molotsi.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa talks new character on Four Walls

TimesLIVE reports that Enhle Mbali will appear in an upcoming limited series Four Walls. The actress let people know that she can expect an action-packed performance. In a post, she introduced Grace Molotsi, the woman she will portray.

According to Enhle, Grace Malotsi in Four Walls is a woman whose house gets invaded by two thugs trying to escape after a cash-in-transit heist went sideways. She says:

"The helpless woman is taken hostage by the thugs whilst they’re planning their next move. The men don’t know that Grace has a secret of her own. This is gonna be amazing. #EmpressEnhle is creating awareness on GBV and how far it can push those affected."

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Enhle expanded on how the story will address gender-based violence. The actress says she the story many women have and wanted to do in a "heartwarming and authentic manner". She said:

"I had to ensure every second was jam-packed with Grace thinking, feeling, walking and breathing like a woman who is experiencing the most severe kind of GBV.”

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa leaves netizens excited

Enhle said she hopes the story will make people more empathetic towards women's experiences with violence, especially in a country with high numbers of gender-based violence. Many fans could not stop raving about Enhle after she shared her post. Most online users said they could not wait to watch her on the show.

@vintagenation_za commented:

"Definitely wanna watch this!"

@tamaradey commented:

"Wow this looks epic ."

@_aobakwe commented:

"Grace has my surname, somehow that matters. No idea how but somehow. Okay. Thanks."

@nkellyj commented:

"What's the name of the series/movie? I want to watch."

@pumzab2gmail.com5

"You always nail your role."

@iliso.lenkosi.liyabona

"Can't wait momma."

@ms_sybil_riba commented:

"Whoever did makeup( theater makeup) did a stellar job. It looks so real. Can't wait to see Grace."

@khanyi_magubane commented:

"Love your work."

@simvio commented:

"Sheeeesh Enhle."

j@ojo_waka commented:

"Can't wait to meet Grace."

@nelisiwengcobo29 commented:

"Aaahh this is gonna be great. Second frame confirmed it."

@ntombitsela commented:

"Can’t wait! "

