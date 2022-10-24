After her fashion creations paraded at SA Fashion Week this past weekend, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is the girl of the moment

The talented designer graced the event for the second time this year and devoured every look she presented

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has more in store for her loyal supporters, and she can't wait to share it with them

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's Essie Apparel collection left SA Fashion Week audience impressed. Image: @enhlembali

According to reports, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa wowed fashion enthusiasts at SA Fashion Week with her stunning creations.

The actress-turned-fashion designer was one of the designers whose creations were displayed at the lux event held on 20 October 2022 in Johannesburg, Midrand.

Even though this is only her second time displaying her breathtaking creations, the Daily Sun reports that the audience couldn't get enough of her latest Essie Apparel collection.

Enhle told the Daily Sun that Essie Apparel was inspired by Mzansi's vibrant cultural colours. She experimented with them to give off a continental vibe and not just cater to mzansi couture lovers.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's career as a fashion designer is taking off

Her first appearance at SA Fashion Week, according to the Daily Sun, gave her the opportunity to work with the global fashion magazine Vogue. Enhle Mlotshwa also received an International Fashion Award at Fashion Community Week in San Francisco in 2022.

It appears that the 34-year-old intends to make more big moves before the end of the year, as she revealed that there is more in store for her fashion career.

I'm working on something huge and exciting. I can't wait for it to be revealed. I can't say much about it yet, but it will happen in February," reports Daily Sun.

