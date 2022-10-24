Faith Nketsi Njilo stunned her fans and followers with how she achieved her pre-baby snatched waist in a few weeks

The reality television star, who has been sharing details of her pregnancy and motherhood on social media, said she was wrapping up sharing her journey

Reacting to the sizzling pics, social media users asked the Have Faith star to share some tips on how to snapback in a blink of an eye

Faith Nketsi had jaws on the floor when she shared snaps of her perfect hourglass figure. The star who recently wrapped up her famous reality show Have Faith had Mzansi drooling at her pictures.

Faith Nketsi served body goals with the hot pictures she shared on her Instagram page. Image: @faith.nketsi.

Source: Instagram

Peeps have been glued to the new mom's page for more details about her pregnancy journey and how she has been handling motherhood.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mrs Njilo set the timelines on fire with her smoking hot post. Faith Nketsi looked effortlessly chic in a figure-hugging dress that complimented her figure. She showed off a little skin with the sheer top and the opening at the front. Looking at the snaps, one would swear that the star didn't give birth a few weeks ago.

According to TimesLIVE, social media users came through with mixed reactions. Many asked the reality TV star to share the secrets to a quick snapback.

@queenveebosset said:

"Shuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu."

@matseh_thusi added:

"You can't tell she was pregnant just now. kant nenza ngani nina maE. Safa imikhaba."

@koketsomakhudu wrote:

"Take the whole Instagram moes."

@knene_collection noted:

"This is Faithy we Love."

@sanelekhumalo commented:

" She’s back."

K.O celebrates Sete hitting 10 million views on YouTube with inspiring message for his fans: “Don’t give up”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that K.O made his huge comeback to the music industry when he released Sete featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie two months ago. The song was an instant hit and has been topping radio charts ever since.

South Africans have been dancing to the jam and supporting the song, making it go platinum in 16 days. MrCashtime posted today on his Instagram that the official music video has just hit 10 million views on YouTube in just a month, and it looks like there's no stopping its success train.

The rapper can be seen overcome with happiness in the video, and he captioned the post with an inspirational message to his fans.

