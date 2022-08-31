Rethabile and Winnie Khumalo are trending after a video of the mother-daughter duo performing at a packed venue surfaced online

The singers were energetically dancing to DJ Cleo's Yile Gqom in which he features Winnie Khumalo

Social media users shared mixed views to the clip with some even claiming that Winnie is trying to outshine her daughter

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A video of Rethabile and Winnie Khumalo performing together is doing the rounds on the timeline. The mother-daughter duo was rocking the stage at a packed venue in the clip.

A video of Rethabile and Winnie Khumalo performing together has divided Mzansi. Image: @rethabile_rsa

Source: Instagram

The two singers were performing DJ Cleo's song Yile Gqom. The song features Winnie on vocals. The family was energetically dancing to the banging track and their fans wee taking videos.

Taking to , entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted the dope clip of the mother-daughter duo doing what they both love the most. He captioned it:

"A look inside Rethabile Khumalo and her mother Winnie Khumalo's performance."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tweeps took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on Rethabile and Winnie's performance. Some claimed Winnie must stop trying to outshine her daughter.

@ChromeDaCesar wrote:

"Ain't heard from her moms since 2009 when this song was in high rotation. Surprised to see that she is still active."

@GladsonSibiya commented:

"Rethabile is a great singer, I’ve known her since she was in high school. I really think she needs to change the genre, this one is definitely not working for her."

@jojo03216 said:

"Winnie must stop taking her daughter's spotlight and let Rethabile shine on her own. She is destroying her daughter's career by wanting to out shine her. This performance is a mess."

@zoe98160229 wrote:

"True. This is weird. Why is she in most of her daughter's performances? I mean it was cool at first, now it's just weird."

@DaudRugunate added:

"Rethabile Khumalo is a great singer, performer and vocalist I don't know why she’s so underrated in South Africa."

Nicole Nyaba calls AKA out

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nicole Nyaba has called AKA out for ruining her life. The model claimed the rapper set her career years back.

The social media influencer was a guest on the latest episode of Gigi Lamayne's Point of View (POV) podcast. She opened up about her relationship with the Fela In Versace hitmaker.

According to ZAlebs, the stunner shared that Supa Mega is a romantic guy, adding that he's a "devil" who puts himself first. She further claimed that Mega is not sincere and doesn't care about anyone.

Nicole Nyaba further shared that AKA was just a "waste of my life". She went on to tell Gigi Lamayne that to this day, people call her names because of the hip-hop artist.

Nicole said many people think she's a gold digger or a slay queen because of her involvement with the star.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News