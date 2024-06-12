The Congolese-South African rapper Rouge has teased her fans and followers with some good music

Rapper Rouge previews her new song online. Image: @rouge_rapper

The Congolese-South African rapper Rouge is back with a bang and has some new music for fans and followers up her sleeves.

Rapper Rouge teases fans with new music

Female rapper and TV presenter Rouge has once again made headlines on social media after she shared several pictures and videos of her wedding with MacMillian Mabaleka in December last year.

Recently, the star, who disclosed that she has only been with her husband her entire life, teased many fans and followers online about her new upcoming music.

The Congolese-South African rapper shared a snippet of what her supporters can expect from her upcoming album on her Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Silly me."

See the post below:

Many netizens are impressed with Rouge's preview

Shortly after Rouge shared the snippet of her new music, many of her fans and followers on social media were impressed with her new sounds. See some of the comments below:

@ayanda_yay83058 wrote:

"Once you drop the fact that you're the Queen of SA hip hop music will be fulfilled."

@LungaSithole14 responded:

"Please make a lyrics video when out..."

@lile_is_love commented:

"Please release it now Barbara."

@LiveAndBeing commented:

"Finally!! I saw the clip and im praying you drop this neh please."

@LiveAndBeing replied:

"Also this would slap if it was just you and acoustic guitar on this joint."

@Emerging96 responded:

"A versatile Queen."

@Schima22002 said:

"This is smooth, I like it. My type of vibe and Rouge is one of my favourites in SA, Just sad she barely releases any music."

