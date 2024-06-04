Rapper Rouge claimed that she has only been with one person her entire dating life, her husband Macmillan 'Ginger Mac' Mabaleka

Rouge made this revelation on Twitter, where she told fans that she never romantically engaged with anybody

The rapper hailed her parents for the values they instilled in her and for the lessons they gave her

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One of Mzansi's finest celebrity couples, Rouge and her husband Macmillan 'Ginger Mac' Mabaleka, are dubbed couple goals by their fans.

Rouge said she has only dated her husband Macmillan Mabaleka. Image: @rouge_rapper, @gingermac

Source: Instagram

Rouge on how many men she's been with

The One By One rapper Rouge, real name Deko Barbara-Jessica Wedi, claimed that she has only been with one person her entire dating life. The star wedded Macmillan 'Ginger Mac' Mabaleka in 2023, and they have dated for quite some time.

Rouge shared on X (formerly Twitter) that she never dated or hooked up with anybody besides Ginger Mac. This is all thanks to her parents.

“The values my parents instilled in me are a trap. I only dated one person purely because I’m trying to find my husband, not a for now person. No random dates. Do not believe in hookups, NEVER, won't even kiss men who ain’t my, my person. So you know it’s a dry season, lmfao.”

Rouge said parents did not allow her to date in her teens

In response to a curious fan, the self-proclaimed best female rapper in SA said her parents never allowed her to date anyone.

Rouge said she was given the green light to date when she got to university, and even then, she only dated in her final year.

“My folks don’t play lol. I was only allowed to have a boyfriend in varsity. Met my husband when I was in my final year, and we are married now.”

Woman shocks internet with her wedding story

In a previous report from Briefly News, a TikTokker shared a glimpse of her dream wedding, and the internet gushed over the lady’s beautiful wedding gown and dreamy wedding venue; the new bride hit everyone with a bomb.

The new wife told the internet that her new hubby had blocked her for two years before they started dating.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News