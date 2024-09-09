Grade 2 learners hilariously attempted to draw Nelson Mandela for a R10 prize, sparking laughter across social media

The drawings, shared by their teacher @chocolateyxaf, led to humorous comparisons with figures like Donald Trump and Angie Motshekga

Mzansi users couldn't resist trolling the sketches, making the post go viral

Grade 2 pupils took on the challenge of drawing Nelson Mandela for a R10 prize, but their creative efforts resulted in amusing resemblances to other famous figures. Images: @chocolateyxaf.

Source: TikTok

A group of Grade 2 students recently took on the artistic challenge of drawing South Africa's beloved former president, Nelson Mandela, with the incentive of winning a R10 prize.

Their teacher, known on social media as @chocolateyxaf, shared a video showcasing the children's creative interpretations, captioning it:

"I do this yearly. Ngiyaphela oR10 😂" [I lose R10 every year.]

The country's next talent

The video quickly went viral, inviting a flood of humorous and affectionate reactions from followers:

Encouraged to vote for their favourite portrait, many couldn't help but notice amusing resemblances to other well-known figures.

SA left in stitches over the Madiba drawings

@chocolateyxaf’s annual tradition, sparking creativity among her learners and laughter across Mzansi. One commenter @empowered kids quipped:

"I saw Donald Trump and Angie Motshekga. How do teachers not laugh 😂😂😂"

@empowered kids wasn't the only one pointing out the unintended likenesses to the former U.S. president and former South Africa's Minister of Basic Education. @BoipeloK commented:

"Kae kae ke bone bo Donald Trump 😭😭"

Another user, @Simphiwe Dlamini, playfully said:

"I actually see Mandela in no 5😭🤣"

Netizens had a field day, as the laughter didn’t stop there. @!!!! couldn’t resist trolling as they listed other figures they saw in the sketches:

"I saw Joe Biden, Cyril, DJ Phori, Donald Trump, Kanyi Mbau, Skomota, Shebeshxt, Chief Justice, some MPs, the list goes on 😅😅😅"

@Jacobeth_nong’s comment brought even more laughter:

"Number 2 ngathi Donald Trump, 3 Michael Jackson, 4 Cupcake, 9 Tsekeleke, 😂😂🤣😭"

In particular, user @callmevee_🌻 was convinced that one of the drawings took things to another level, commenting:

"21 even has wings to show that he's now an Angel 🥹🥹🥹,,,.. deserves that R10😭🤌🏾"

@MamaBear humorously observed:

"21 doesn’t care 😂😂😂😂😂"

While another user, @Flower, suggested a consolation prize for all:

"Listen I think lol the best Mandelas were already from 1 - 10. Then 11 onwards lol a lot was going on. 🤣😅 Teacher I think they should all get a sweet for participating..."

