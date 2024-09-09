A Safety Management graduate landed a job in the mining industry, inspiring many on social media

Her post sparked conversations about qualifications and challenges in the field, with users sharing their own experiences

Despite some struggles, the overall response was filled with hope and motivation

A recent Safety Management graduate's post about landing a job in the mining industry has inspired many on social media. Images: @foreverm_21.

A young Safety Management graduate has sparked excitement and inspiration across social media after landing a job as a safety management officer in the mining industry.

The graduate, who goes by @foreverm_21 on social media, posted a video showing her new position, motivating many users to pursue their dreams in the field.

South African girlies are inspired

Mzansi's aspiring safety professionals were quick to share their thoughts and experiences in the comment section, with one user, @Sharon95, expressing her joy after coming across @foreverm_21's post:

"Wow, why am I seeing this post after I’ve decided to go and register at Nosa ✔️✔️✔️🔥🔥🔥🥰🥰🥰"

Another user, @Tshego Tshegofatso, opened up about her struggles, sharing:

"I'm also a Safety Management graduate from Unisa, but I have no luck. Go boima."

The post ignited conversations about qualifications and pathways into the industry. @Lifa Mcmooe asked for advice, writing:

"Hi babes, which higher certificate should I do to qualify for a Safety Management diploma?"

Students pursuing the qualification also joined in, like @Remofilwe Brunette Moletsane, who is in her final year at Vaal University of Technology (VUT).

She shared her experience applying for jobs in a competitive market, humorously noting:

"I'm doing my final year at VUT ❤️, and I’m busy applying for internships and positions that require four years of experience 😂😂"

Not everyone has had an easy journey, with @Portia Zayi revealing her struggles:

"I failed last month, and I lost interest shem. Kunzima pha, I don’t know whether I should rewrite or what😭😭😭"

However, the optimism and hope in the comments remained strong, as user @Botlhale Black🇿🇦 simply put:

"I cannot wait 🥺❤️"

