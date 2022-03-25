Focalistic has announced that he has joined international superstars such as David Beckham and Leonardo DiCaprio as the ambassador for Wild Aid

The Amapiano star shared that he's very proud to join the star-studded list of ambassadors who raise awareness about the illegal trade of wildlife

Wild Aid took to the Mzansi artist's comment section to share how honoured they're to have him on their team, which includes the likes of Lupita Nyong’o and Arnold Schwarzenegger

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Focalistic has joined the likes of David Beckham and Leonardo DiCaprio as the ambassador for Wild Aid. The Amapiano star will be raising awareness about the conservation of wildlife together with other superstars such as Lupita Nyong’o, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kate Hudson, among over 300 others.

Focalistic joined the likes of David Beckham and Leonardo DiCaprio as ambassadors for Wild Aid. Image: @focalistic, @davidbeckham

Source: Instagram

The excited Ke Star hitmaker took to social media to share his good news. The Mzansi artist shared that he is very proud to join the star-studded list of ambassadors.

He took to Instagram and Twitter posted a snap of himself rocking a Wild Aid cap and T-shirt. According to TshisaLIVE, the rapper, dubbed the Street President, will help the global environmental organisation protect wildlife from illegal trade and "other imminent threats".

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Wild Aid reacted to Focalistic's post on Instagram:

"Thank you for lending your voice to share our message! We are honored to have you on our team!"

Mzansi social media users took to Foca's comment section to congratulate him for bagging his new international role.

bu.sisi.we wrote:

"Re proud ka wena, superstar levol."

kraedworldwide said:

"Big moves."

angelaririh commented:

"Mr President doing the most."

moeti_phalafala_03 said:

"Take your crown bro."

kbs_dabikestar wrote:

"Congratulations My PRESIDENT."

the_b_hive added:

"Dude! I LOVE this! Absolutely love it!"

Focalistic and DBN Gogo take romantic trip to France

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DBN Gogo and Focalistic served Mzansi couple goals when they took a romantic trip to France recently. The couple, who are both Amapiano artists, shared snaps of the two of them visiting Paris' most popular tourist attraction, the Eiffel Tower.

Focalistic performed at a sold-out show in the city and his bae was there to support him. They took a night walk and went sightseeing before Focalistic did his thing on stage.

Taking to Instagram, DBN Gogo shared 10 pics thy took during their romantic getaway. The popular Amapiano DJ captioned her post: "From Paris, with Love."

Source: Briefly News