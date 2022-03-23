Cassper Nyovest showed off his muscles on social media and announced that they are opening more tickets for his boxing match with Naak Musiq

The star showed off his ripped physique in a picture he posted on his timeline with an aim to show Mzansi how hard he has been working at the gym ahead of the fight

Mzansi peeps shared mixed reactions to the rapper's post but many applauded him for putting in the hard work in preparation for the upcoming bout

Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to show off his ripped physique. the star has been working hard at the gym in preparation for his upcoming boxing match with Naak Musiq.

Cassper Nyovest showed off his ripped physique ahead of his boxing match. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The rapper shared that there's only three weeks left till the big day of the fight. He also revealed that they've opened up more tickets for the bout after Mzansi President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Government is opening up the numbers at sports events.

Taking to Instagram, the Siyathandana hitmaker posted a pic of himself looking like a bodybuilder. He captioned the snap:

"Gorilla season!!! Let's go!!!! 3 weeks till #CelebCity. With the president opening the numbers up, we opening up more tickets for the whole weekend!!!!"

Peeps took to social media to share their thoughts on the pic of the star flexing his muscles.

tefeloweights commented:

"Go easy on the steroids we still want nice music."

bossbenvolio said:

"For the fight are you going to wear custom RF990 boxing shoes??? I mean don’t you want to push that for this boxing league?"

remyleeobi wrote:

"Are u still a rapper king or gym instructor?"

themagnate.ww commented:

"More like slaughtering season."

nkosiroyal said:

"Beast mode."

thattallxhosaguy wrote:

"Love the energy."

melissarwitbooi added:

"So inspired!"

