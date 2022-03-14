Busiswa has added to the long list of celebrities who benefitted from the late rapper Riky Rick's generosity

The Bazoyenza hitmaker took to Instagram to reveal that Riky Rick gifted her a beautiful jacket the last time they met

Riky Rick passed away tragically in February and was cremated after a private funeral ceremony in Johannesburg

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The late Boss Zonke rapper Riky Rick will definitely be remembered for his kindness. Many people who spoke at his memorial at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg described the rapper as a selfless man who put the needs of others before his own.

Busiswa has revealed that Riky Rick gifted her a jacket the last time they met. Image: @bisiswaah and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Cementing Riky Rick's giving spirit, singer Busiswa said the last time they met; the stylish rapper gifted her his jacket. Riky Rick made a mark on the fashion scene with his eccentric style.

According to TimesLIVE, Busiswa last met Riky Rick at an event in Polokwane, and she asked to touch his fluffy pink jacket because it was beautiful. The publication further states that the Sondela rapper quickly took off his jacket and gifted it to Busiswa.

Taking to Instagram, the SBWL hitmaker said she was shocked by Riky Rick's kind gesture. She also said that the rapper urged her to check out and support the brand. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"He insisted I keep it but he also made sure to tell me to check out & SUPPORT the brand."

Uncle Vinny pays emotional tribute to Riky Rick: "He was my father, he gave me money"

Still, on Riky Rick's generosity, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick real name Rikhado Makhado was described by those who gathered at the Wanderers Stadium as a great man. Speaker after speaker took to the podium to shower the late Boss Zonke rapper with praises.

One such speaker was Uncle Vinny, real name Kabelo Ndlovu who described Ricky as a great man. Uncle Vinny rose to prominence through the guidance of the late rapper.

According to News24, Uncle Vinny described Riky Rick as a father figure. The publication further states that Uncle Vinny said the Sondela rapper welcomed him despite the fact that he was still young.

Source: Briefly News