Bakae rapper Boity has penned an emotional tribute to the late DJ Dimplez who passed away on 6 March, 2022

DJ Dimplez's family confirmed his death in a statement saying that he suffered from a sudden brain haemorrhage

Taking to her official Instagram page, Boity said she was gutted by her friend and industry colleague's sudden death

Popular rapper Boity has paid a heart-wrenching tribute to DJ Dimplez. DJ Dimplez, real name Boitumelo Athiel Mooi passed away over the weekend after a sudden brain haemorrhage.

Boity has shared a tear-jerking tribute to the late entertainer DJ Dimplez. Image: Getty Images and @djdimplez

Tributes for the Talking Too Much hitmaker have been pouring in from fans and industry colleagues. Many took to social media to share that DJ Dimplez's death hit too hard, especially after Riky Rick's passing.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Boity described the late DJ Dimplez as a humble person who went out of his way to please others. She added that although it is hard to accept that he is gone, she is humbled to have had him as a friend. She wrote:

"This is such a tough one to wrap my head around. Rest well to my brother, my dear friend and one of the kindest souls the industry had the privilege of knowing!

You changed the game and so many people’s lives for the better while remaining incredibly humble and ever ready to go out of your way for the next person. I am so humbled to have befriended and known a soul as beautiful as yours.

You’re in good hands. Now rest well and peacefully, Bitso"

