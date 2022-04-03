Paris 2024: Somizi Shows He Has What Is Got to Be Synchronised Swimmer

Somizi Mhlongo is at it again and being his silly old self again, this time he decided to show his "Olympic" synchronised swimming skills

In the video he shows how he prepares for his "dive" and his subsequent "elegant" manoeuvres inside the swimming pool

Social media users took to the comment section to share how they felt about the video and how "well" the celeb executed the "dive"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlogo shared a hilarious video on his Instagram page in which he displays his "amazing" synchronised swimming skills.

The video has already racked up over 160k views online with hundreds of people taking to the comment section to comment on his form and execution.

Somizi showed off his "amazing" synchronised swimming skills. Photo credit: Somizi

Source: Instagram

The video shows Somizi preparing for his dive before he "elegantly" falls into the water and performs a series of "complicated" moves.

He captioned the video:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Synchronized swimming at some Olympic levels."

This is what social media users had to say about the video

mr.music__sa:

"Dad that’s not how you dive in… I’m a disappointed son."

pulem01:

"You are so funny Somizi, couldn't stop.laughing#SynchronisedItIs."

noxyie_shadow:

"intro and the way you fall."

thee_black_widow_oreo:

"You nailed it "

smangele8206:

"My daughter who's 5 loves you soo much. She'd love to meet you one day."

_nozipho_:

"I am so disappointed after representing so many people no that can’t be it‍♀️‍♀️."

"Somgaga is driving my dream car": Fans drool over Somizi's R2.8 million car

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Somizi is living the life that many of his followers can only dream of. A look at his timeline shows that, indeed, the Living the Dream with Somizi star is living the dream.

From designer clothes, and holiday getaways to luxurious, expensive vehicles, the Idols SA judge has it all.

The reality TV star recently wowed his fans when he showed off one of his vehicles. Somizi posted pictures standing next to the white Audi R8, estimated to cost about R2.8 million. He captioned the post:

"TOP DECK.....get it? Forget about it."

Lady Du inspires Mzansi with her major money moves video: “I’m not a musician, I’m a businesswoman”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du is out to get the bag no matter what it takes. The star recently gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her side hustle in an Instagram video.

In the video, the Bheka Mina Ngedwa hitmaker was in a warehouse full of boxes as she walked around inspecting the stuff.

She wrote a lengthy caption for the video telling her fans that she works so hard for her daughter's future, not for likes on social media.

Source: Briefly News