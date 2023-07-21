The queen of dance has traded her dreadlocks for a tribal hairstyle

She took to her Instagram to share some snaps of her new exotic look, announcing a new era

Briefly News spoke to a hair expert, Lazaros Sumbane, to explain further Bontle's gorgeous hairdo

Celebrity choreographer Bontle Modiselle has unveiled her new look, but not too far from her luxurious locs.

Bontle Modiselle flaunts a new hairstyle. Images: @bontle.modiselle

Bontle Modiselle shows off new hairstyle on social media

Bontle, rapper Priddy Ugly's wife, is one gorgeous missus with her new tribal braids.

She took to her Instagram to brag about her beauty in a post uploaded while in Kigali, Rwanda and captioned it:

"A new era of me | Frame 8. Bontle ba Afrika."

Social media reacts to Bontle's new hairstyle

Instagrammers quickly showered the beautiful dancer with praise with these comments:

@sylvia.khutjo had a question:

"So the locks are out, how do you feel?"

@mello_melato was suffering from FOMO:

"Okay, now I have to take my locs out too"

@nomzamo_m complimented the stunner:

"A beauty! So wonderful seeing you Bontle. You continue to SOAR!"

@entleatrealife was pleasantly shocked:

"You took your locks out? Wow loving this hairstyle."

@retha_o praised her:

"Absolutely beautiful, everything about this!"

@iam_deepheeha said:

"You are so beautiful mama."

@nokuthabaa.m hyped her up:

"Your hair always gives."

A hairdresser explains Bontle Modiselle's hairstyle to Briefly News

Speaking to Briefly News was hairstylist, Lazaros Sumbane from Pro Love. He says Bontle although one cannot see Bontle's dreadlocks, the tribal curls are still part of her signature look:

"Both the hairstyles are her signature looks because she tends to pull her hair away from her face.

"This particular hairsyle is called 'Boho Box Braids, Crochet Hair with Curly Ends."

It is very likely that she cut off her locs because, as Lazaros explained, there are ways of crocheting dreadlocks into a flat base before attaching fibre extensions but hers were too thick and long to execute such a style.

Letoya Makhene chops off her dreadlocks

In another story on Briefly News, Homewrecker actress Letoya Makhene unveiled sleek and short finger waves.

She took to her Instagram to announce that she chopped off her signature dreadlocks for an unexpected look, representing a new season of her life.

