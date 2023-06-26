Letoya Makhene has stunned Instagram with the reveal of her big chop, replacing her trademark luscious locks with a short sleek hairdo

Known to be a traditionalist, it took some of her followers aback, to see how she cut off her hair for something modern

Social media applauded the star and wished her well on her journey of self-discovery and new beginnings

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Letoya Makhele looks stunning in her new short and sleek hairdo after the singer has been rocking deadlocks for years. Images: @letoyamakhenep.

Source: Instagram

Actress and singer Letoya Makhene stunned her Instagram followers by revealing her big chop in a post over the weekend.

Letoya puts down her leading lady in dreadlocks crown

Makhene has been known to have one of the best-kept and styled dreadlocks in celebville for years. Crowning her glory, TRUELOVE hailed the queen to have one of the best-looking dreadlocks in the industry.

The Generations: The Legacy star however snipped off her luxurious hair for a very short style that is very sleek and wet-looking.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her followers on Instagram marvelled at the sight of her unexpected hairdo:

@therefilwe said:

"This hair is giving ❤️❤️"

@sane_mazwide was stunned:

"What? beautiful"

@angelmukwebo's affirmed Makhele:

"You look super amazing."

@mokgobaa said:

"Love your new hair look Letoya ✨️"

@dineo4085 could not believe her eyes:

"Looking stunning Gogo so dreadlocks down vele?"

Letoya proves that sangomas can be gorgeous

Contrary to popular belief that sangomas can only adorn cultural hairstyles, Makhene cut off her dreadlocks and seems to be still in touch with her spirit.

She captioned her post "New Look, New Season, New Growth" and her followers welcomed her reintroduction and understood the reason behind the big chop:

@ndlunkulu_wakwamkhize commented:

"The beginning of new things ❤️ enjoy gogo "

@londymthimkhulu_said:

"When a woman cuts her hair short you must know she's up to something n she's happy and beginning of new life❤️❤️"

@fabulousnkosazana's praised the move:

"Finally❤️❤️"

Thuso Mbedu serves short hair looks

Meanwhile, in a separate Briefly News report, the short-haired girlies tribe seems to grow, as Thuso Mbedu debuted her new hairstyle too.

The South African-born Hollywood star also took to her Instagram to show off her cute new haircut. Mbedu won the hearts of celebrities who gushed over her beautiful revamped look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News