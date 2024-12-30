Footage showing the 6am groove commotion in Soweto is making the rounds on social media

Lots of people are seen enjoying food and enjoying the music outside a nightclub establishment

The clip stressed lots of viewers who sympathised with nearby residents dealing with the noise and traffic

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Footage outside Extreme Lounge in Soweto sparked a debate. Image: @bigboycarter16

Source: TikTok

Who says the party has to stop? In Diepkloof, Soweto, grooving goes beyond the usual hours, and a scene outside Extreme Lounge stunned netizens.

Grooving way beyond sunrise

The clip by @bigboycarter16 shows a lively crowd still going strong as the sun creeps up. Some folks are grabbing grilled street food, others are vibing to music blasting from the lounge, and cars are lined up all over the street.

You’d think it’s midnight with the energy levels, but nope – it’s a whole new day!

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

The clip, which now has over 262,000 views, split TikTokkers into two camps. On one side, viewers are loving the never-ending vibes. But on the flip side, people were stressing on the neighbours' behalf.

See some reactions below:

@slenda90 said:

"When people open clubs they must consider the community some people need to sleep in peace."

@lesedi.lumiere said:

"Bathong I need a friend from Soweto. 😭😭😭 This looks fun."

@Bongiwe_khabazela wrote:

"Imagine being makhelwane. 😫😫😫"

@TshepyMokone stated:

"That's why y'all must leave the township at your earliest convenience."

@me9cp asked:

"Doesn’t the Municipality have bylaws, because the neighbours are the real victims here?"

@romeomtshali typed:

"So glad I'm not part of this lifestyle."

@SevileMbokazi commented:

"Oh my gosh 😭 I would cry. Do the neighbours even have a choice, bathong? 😭😭😭"

@MpumiJMatiwane shared:

"I'm disturbed and inconvenienced at the slightest noise, ngingafa mos la. 😩😞😞"

@Tisto added:

"We need to be honest about kasi."

@Sedi.Montii raved:

"Extreme is nice 😭"

3 More trending Soweto stories

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News