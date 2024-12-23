A heartwarming video capturing Kenyan tourists exploring Soweto's iconic landmarks including the famous towers goes viral

Soweto, South Africa's largest township with rich historical significance in the fight against apartheid, continues to draw international visitors interested in its cultural heritage

South Africans flooded the comments section with messages of welcome and unity, sharing their pride in Soweto's transformation

A video of a few women from Kenya visiting Soweto's historical landmarks and places of interest goes viral. Images: @livkenya

A video, shared by travel content creators @livkenya who document their global adventures, showed excited Kenyan visitors driving through Soweto's streets.

Their journey through the township captures iconic landmarks that shaped South Africa's history, from the colourful Towers to the humble home where Nelson Mandela once lived, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu's residence.

Watch the video below.

Rich cultural heritage

Soweto, short for South Western Townships, stands as a symbol of South Africa's struggle for freedom. Today, it's a vibrant cultural hub featuring attractions like the Hector Pieterson Memorial, Orlando Stadium, and Vilakazi Street - the only street worldwide to have housed two Nobel Peace Prize winners.

Meanwhile, Kenya, celebrated for its wildlife safaris, pristine beaches, and dynamic capital Nairobi, shares many cultural parallels with South Africa.

Mzansi welcomes East African neighbours

@Ricky Spanish🇿🇦 joked:

"We only beef with that one country which speaks English in reverse 🤣"

@Tman praised:

"Kenyans 🇰🇪 shouldn't be shocked since they have an equally beautiful country just like South Africa."

@felixmakinda revealed:

"I think every Kenyan who wants to visit South Africa has Soweto in mind. Don't we have a Soweto estate in Nairobi 🤣😂"

@Ricardo Ricardo admitted:

"I thought Soweto was a township with only slams from all the bad things I heard from people who lived that side, mind 🤯"

@Junda Mphengula welcomed:

"Warm welcome to join our Kenyan visitors 🥰"

@zha🇿🇦🥰 cautioned playfully:

"Welcome guys, but don't overstay neh."

@user4931381919407 expressed love:

"We love you our sisters. Kenyans are our friends. Welcome to South Africa, enjoy yourself, it is your home."

