Man Lands Job After Months of Looking, Tells Other Job Seekers to Stay Positive

A newly employed man has headed online to celebrate his job

The graduate had been job hunting for months and months with no results, before finally finding work at a local bank

He's encouraging other job seekers to stay positive and to keep applying for their dream roles

A local man has headed online to detail his difficult experience in the job market. The young man now works for a major retail bank but says it took months and months of knocking on doors to finally land the position.

He's encouraging other job seekers to remain positive and firm in the direction they've chosen for themselves and to never stop applying for that next right position.

This inspiring young man has just secured a job. He's encouraging other job seekers to remain positive. Image: ONGEZILE DUSHU/LinkedIn

Heading to his LinkedIn account, Ongezile Dushu shared his beautiful story.

"After months of applying and applying, results were achieved. through my famous LinkedIn post that I did two months ago, many recruiters got attracted to my profile, I got plenty interviews, many were unsuccessful.

"However, through Novia One, I got one with the Absa Group, and the rest is history. Today is my first day in office in Sandton.

"Let us keep applying, we never really know what's coming our way next."

Mzansi headed to the comments section and many of Dushu's new colleagues happily welcomed him to the new company.

Check out see some of the heartfelt congratulatory messages below:

Marc van de Stadt said:

"Congrats ONGEZILE DUSHU and welcome to the Absa family!"

Lindokuhle Nkosi said:

"Congratulations brother."

Vickram Daby said:

"Congrats Dear wish you all the best and most welcome to the Absa Family."

Susanne Mayo said:

"Well done. Welcome to Absa."

Unemployed woman goes door to door dropping off CVs, SA feeling inspired

In more inspiring news, Briefly News previously reported that a local job seeker has inspired Mzansi with her drive, heading door-to-door to hand out her CV to potential employers. The astonishing young lady is not making any excuses and has found resourceful ways to keep active in the job market.

Heading to her LinkedIn account, safety management student Modiegi Seloana shared her story. She stood smiling outside her home looking super enthusiastic about the day's activities.

"Today I went door-to-door, dropping CVs," she captioned the post.

Seloana was certainly dressed up for the occasion and fellow LinkedIn members could not even begin to imagine how many doors she had knocked on - literally. The positive young lady left many young people feeling encouraged to take the same initiative in their own job hunts.

Check out some of the comments below:

Jabulani Makhubalo said:

"Did you get the job sis? Because if you did... I'm also going to go door-to-door. You are leading us."

Alexander Alick. S Kazimoto said:

"Inspiring indeed. Only hard work pays. What you are doing is the right way. Sweat brings sweet. Just want to wish you all the best of luck out of your initiative to do drop in activity in organisations. Do not relent. Thumbs up."

Justus Joseph said:

"Hopefully, something will come up for you."

Robert B. said:

"Wishing you luck. Keep active and positive!"

TOPOLLO MABUSE said:

"That's what I want to do tomorrow when I wake up. You are such an inspiration."

sithabile ncube said:

"May all your hard work shine in the end."

