Unemployed Woman Goes Door to Door Dropping Off CVs, SA Feeling Inspired

A local woman has social media buzzing after sharing how she went door-to-door in the search for a job

The lady's positive attitude and determined spirit has encouraged lots of young people to take the same initiative in their own careers

Many professionals headed to the comments section to wish the student well in her quest for employment

A local job seeker has inspired Mzansi with her drive, heading door-to-door to hand out her CV to potential employers. The astonishing young lady is not making any excuses and has found resourceful ways to keep active in the job market.

A local job seeker has gone door-to-door dropping off her CV to potential employers. Images: @modiegiseloana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading to her LinkedIn account, safety management student Modiegi Seloana shared her story. She stood smiling outside her home looking super enthusiastic about the day's activities.

"Today I went door-to-door, dropping CVs," she captioned the post.

Seloana was certainly dressed up for the occasion and fellow LinkedIn members could not even begin to imagine how many doors she had knocked on - literally. The positive young lady left many young people feeling encouraged to take the same initiative in their own job hunts.

Check out some of the comments below:

Jabulani Makhubalo said:

"Did you get the job sis? Because if you did... I'm also going to go door-to-door. You are leading us."

Alexander Alick. S Kazimoto said:

"Inspiring indeed. Only hard work pays. What you are doing is the right way. Sweat brings sweet. Just want to wish you all the best of luck out of your initiative to do drop in activity in organisations. Do not relent. Thumbs up."

Justus Joseph said:

"Hopefully, something will come up for you."

Robert B. said:

"Wishing you luck. Keep active and positive!"

TOPOLLO MABUSE said:

"That's what I want to do tomorrow when I wake up. You are such an inspiration."

sithabile ncube said:

"May all your hard work shine in the end."

Lady goes from being a broke jobseeker to 3-time LinkedIn Learning Author

In more inspiring news about job seekers, Briefly News previously reported that a young lady identified as Michaela Alexis has taken to LinkedIn to inspire people that they can achieve success despite what they may be currently be going through.

How it all started

Michaela said she was laid off at work and prayed that her unemployment benefits would kick in before she was thrown out by her landlord.

In her words:

"I felt like no matter how hard I worked or how many hours I logged, it was never enough to succeed. I felt like I wasn't enough to succeed."

LinkedIn changed her life

She said she stumbled upon LinkedIn and started sharing her story on the platform. People paid attention to her.

In her words:

"I stumbled upon LinkedIn and started sharing my story, and to my surprise, people actually cared. You saw something in me when I didn't see it in myself, and that was all I needed to transform my life completely."

From a job seeker to an author

Michaela has gone from a job seeker to a three-time LinkedIn learning author who has had the opportunity of working with small and mega brands.

She said:

"I've gone from a broke jobseeker to travelling the world, speaking on massive stages and small boardrooms.

"I've worked with small businesses and mega brands like Walmart, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, and K-Swiss Global Brands, training thousands of professionals worldwide everything that I know about LinkedIn.

"And now, I'm beyond thrilled to share that I'm officially a 3x LinkedIn Learning author, and my latest course, "Marketing: Copywriting for Social Media" JUST launched!"

Social media reacts

Brian Githehu said:

"This is inspiring and powerful. What would you say was a key ingredient to that change, to see that kind of success? How long did it take you to get there?"

Estephany Jorgio commented:

"Such an inspiring story, congratulations and you deserve it."

Nehha A Bhhatiaa wrote:

"Congratulations on all the success will be checking the course out!"

Oyewole Okewole said:

"Amazing! Congratulations Michaela Alexis."

