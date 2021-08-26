A young lady who went from being a broke job seeker to a three-time LinkedIn learning author has celebrated her win on the platform

Michaela Alexis said she was laid off at her place of work five years ago and stumbled upon LinkedIn, which changed her life

Many social media users have flooded the comment section of her post to celebrate the young lady, saying she deserves the success

A young lady identified as Michaela Alexis has taken to LinkedIn to inspire people that they can achieve success despite what they may be currently be going through.

How it all started

Michaela said she was laid off at work and prayed that her unemployment benefits would kick in before she was thrown out by her landlord.

In her words:

"I felt like no matter how hard I worked or how many hours I logged, it was never enough to succeed. I felt like I wasn't enough to succeed."

LinkedIn changed her life

She said she stumbled upon LinkedIn and started sharing her story on the platform. People paid attention to her.

In her words:

"I stumbled upon LinkedIn and started sharing my story, and to my surprise, people actually cared. You saw something in me when I didn't see it in myself, and that was all I needed to transform my life completely."

From a job seeker to an author

Michaela has gone from a job seeker to a three-time LinkedIn learning author who has had the opportunity of working with small and mega brands.

She said:

"I've gone from a broke jobseeker to travelling the world, speaking on massive stages and small boardrooms.

"I've worked with small businesses and mega brands like Walmart, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, and K-Swiss Global Brands, training thousands of professionals worldwide everything that I know about LinkedIn.

"And now, I'm beyond thrilled to share that I'm officially a 3x LinkedIn Learning author, and my latest course, "Marketing: Copywriting for Social Media" JUST launched!"

Social media reacts

Brian Githehu said:

"This is inspiring and powerful. What would you say was a key ingredient to that change, to see that kind of success? How long did it take you to get there?"

Estephany Jorgio commented:

"Such an inspiring story, congratulations and you deserve it."

Nehha A Bhhatiaa wrote:

"Congratulations on all the success will be checking the course out!"

Oyewole Okewole said:

"Amazing! Congratulations Michaela Alexis."

