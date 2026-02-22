Robert Marawa Claps Back at Netizen for Sharing His Work Without Credit: “Stop Your Nonsense”
- On Tuesday, 17 February 2026, Robert Marawa interviewed Kaizer Chiefs legend Mike Mangena on 947
- On Wednesday, 18 February 2026, a social media user, @ThisIsColbert, angered Marawa after he shared a snippet of the interview
- Some social media users defended the netizen, while others joked about Marawa’s reaction
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa has had it with a social media user ripping off his work and passing it off as their own. Robert Marawa slammed a netizen for sharing a snippet of an episode of his popular Marawa Sports Worldwide show without crediting him or the radio station.
Marawa was recently in the news after he and Thando Thabethe were spotted cosying up during a Premier Soccer League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. Hours before spending time with Thabethe, Marawa gave a social media user a piece of his mind for sharing his work without credit.
Jackie Phamotse makes bold Kenny Kunene prediction after his explosive ‘Podcast and Chill’ interview
On Wednesday, 18 February 2026, X user @ThisIsColbert shared a snippet of Robert Marawa interviewing Kaizer Chiefs legend Mike Mangena. In the clip, Mangena denied long-standing rumours that he chewed muthi during court proceedings related to a drug bust at his farm. During the interview on 947 on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, the football legend clarified that it was not muthi at all, but a Halls sweet.
Watch the video below:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Robert Marawa blasts netizen for sharing his work without credit
As South Africans weighed in on the video, Robert Marawa joined the conversation and reprimanded @ThisIsColbert for not crediting him. Marawa was deeply offended that @ThisIsColbert had put a watermark written ‘Shared by @ThisIsColbert’. Robert Marawa’s comment read:
“You should start crediting your sources! In what world do YOU think stealing people's work and putting YOUR watermark on it is social media genius? Abide by simple principles and STOP your nonsense!”
See the comment below:
SA reacts after Robert Marawa drags netizen
In the comments beneath Marawa’s scathing response, social media users reacted with mixed reactions. While some reacted with jokes, some debated Marawa’s criticism.
Here are some of the comments:
@maboss_15tts said:
“Posting a short clip from a public broadcast isn’t the same as stealing content. People share clips from radio and TV shows all the time for discussion or commentary. The 947 branding is already visible, so the source is clear. Adding a watermark doesn’t automatically mean someone is claiming ownership of the original content: it can simply show who posted or edited the clip.”
@ardipithecusLK joked:
“This probably went over his head 💀💀💀💀💀 he will watermark this comment too 😂😂😂😂”
@kmashudumuravha said:
“I thought this guy was indirectly marketing podcasts, because after his short clip, you will definitely want to watch the whole interview via the original YouTube page of that content creator.”
@hofigroup argued:
“Lapho with the watermark, he is saying, ‘After me, no one should.’”
Sol Phenduka reacts to Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe’s engagement
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sol Phenduka commented on rumours that fellow broadcasters Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa had secretly engaged.
During a Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Monday, 13 October 2025, Sol Phenduka made a light-hearted pun and gave the couple advice. Several social media users continued the dark humour, while others explained the joke and pun.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za