On Tuesday, 17 February 2026, Robert Marawa interviewed Kaizer Chiefs legend Mike Mangena on 947

On Wednesday, 18 February 2026, a social media user, @ThisIsColbert, angered Marawa after he shared a snippet of the interview

Some social media users defended the netizen, while others joked about Marawa’s reaction

Robert Marawa criticised a social media user for not crediting him.

Source: Instagram

Renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa has had it with a social media user ripping off his work and passing it off as their own. Robert Marawa slammed a netizen for sharing a snippet of an episode of his popular Marawa Sports Worldwide show without crediting him or the radio station.

Marawa was recently in the news after he and Thando Thabethe were spotted cosying up during a Premier Soccer League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. Hours before spending time with Thabethe, Marawa gave a social media user a piece of his mind for sharing his work without credit.

On Wednesday, 18 February 2026, X user @ThisIsColbert shared a snippet of Robert Marawa interviewing Kaizer Chiefs legend Mike Mangena. In the clip, Mangena denied long-standing rumours that he chewed muthi during court proceedings related to a drug bust at his farm. During the interview on 947 on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, the football legend clarified that it was not muthi at all, but a Halls sweet.

Watch the video below:

Robert Marawa blasts netizen for sharing his work without credit

As South Africans weighed in on the video, Robert Marawa joined the conversation and reprimanded @ThisIsColbert for not crediting him. Marawa was deeply offended that @ThisIsColbert had put a watermark written ‘Shared by @ThisIsColbert’. Robert Marawa’s comment read:

“You should start crediting your sources! In what world do YOU think stealing people's work and putting YOUR watermark on it is social media genius? Abide by simple principles and STOP your nonsense!”

See the comment below:

SA reacts after Robert Marawa drags netizen

In the comments beneath Marawa’s scathing response, social media users reacted with mixed reactions. While some reacted with jokes, some debated Marawa’s criticism.

Here are some of the comments:

@maboss_15tts said:

“Posting a short clip from a public broadcast isn’t the same as stealing content. People share clips from radio and TV shows all the time for discussion or commentary. The 947 branding is already visible, so the source is clear. Adding a watermark doesn’t automatically mean someone is claiming ownership of the original content: it can simply show who posted or edited the clip.”

@ardipithecusLK joked:

“This probably went over his head 💀💀💀💀💀 he will watermark this comment too 😂😂😂😂”

@kmashudumuravha said:

“I thought this guy was indirectly marketing podcasts, because after his short clip, you will definitely want to watch the whole interview via the original YouTube page of that content creator.”

@hofigroup argued:

“Lapho with the watermark, he is saying, ‘After me, no one should.’”

Mzansi reacted after Robert Marawa slammed a netizen.

Source: Instagram

