Global site navigation

“Had the Same Thought Process”: Woman Drools Over Man at Rugby Match, SA Identifies Him
People

“Had the Same Thought Process”: Woman Drools Over Man at Rugby Match, SA Identifies Him

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A TikTok user @justnabz, known for her Formula E racing and cat content, caught everyone's attention after sharing a thirsty video of a mystery man at the Stormers vs Sharks match
  • The viral clip, filmed during Saturday's highly anticipated URC derby match at Cape Town Stadium, shows a security personnel that had several women in the crowd's attention
  • South African netizens quickly identified the man as Armand Van Willingh, with one person revealing he was their high school friend

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A woman posted a video of a security personnel who caught her attention at a recent rugby game.
A woman posted a video on TikTok of a security personnel who caught her attention at a recent rugby game. Her video went viral with many viewers helping to identify him. Images: @justnabz
Source: TikTok

During the intense United Rugby Championship derby between the Stormers and Sharks on Saturday, 28 December, content creator @justnabz spotted something more interesting than the game. She filmed one handsome security personnel walking around the field, captioning her TikTok:

"Idk who he is or what he does but 👀"

Rugby romance in the air

While Siya Kolisi returned to the field after recovering from a calf injury, spectators found entertainment beyond the game's 13th-placed Stormers facing the 5th-placed Sharks.

Read also

"Maybe it’s not happening": Man makes getting driver’s license his New Year’s goal since 2022

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Watch the video below.

Mzansi plays detective

The video quickly went viral, with South Africans revealing the identity of the mysterious man:

@Matthew Carl exclaimed:

"Armand 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️my high school buddy."

@juanikaf confirmed:

"Ohh haha it's Armand Van Willingh 😂"

@zozo_girl31 related:

"I was at the same game and spotted the same guy. I had the same thought process. Thank you for verbalising it🤍"

@Westman joked:

"He is the tackle guy... Just waiting for a spectator to jump the fence😂"

@Ashton De Villiers added:

"Right! My sister and I saw him too 😳"

@LivingLife5000 teased:

"When a brown girl is in her pale phase, she really sets the bar low😂"

@Mariska admitted:

"Guuuurl, you and me both 😂😂 Missed some crucial moments in the game due to this 🚶‍➡️"

@Mel suggested:

"Girl. You should've jumped the fence so your man could tackle you 😪"

Other rugby-related stories

  • Rachel Kolisi recently shared touching Christmas photos with the children and Siya's siblings on social media, marking the first holiday season the family has spent apart since announcing their divorce a few months ago.
  • Springbok fly-half Handré Pollard's wife Marise melted hearts after sharing how she revealed her pregnancy news to him over a video call, leading to the birth of their son Hunter Andre Pollard on April 25.
  • A female rugby fan had TikTok users relating after she posted a video admitting she mainly watches Stormers matches to catch glimpses of player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, sparking a flood of similar confessions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Hot: