A TikTok user @justnabz, known for her Formula E racing and cat content, caught everyone's attention after sharing a thirsty video of a mystery man at the Stormers vs Sharks match

The viral clip, filmed during Saturday's highly anticipated URC derby match at Cape Town Stadium, shows a security personnel that had several women in the crowd's attention

South African netizens quickly identified the man as Armand Van Willingh, with one person revealing he was their high school friend

During the intense United Rugby Championship derby between the Stormers and Sharks on Saturday, 28 December, content creator @justnabz spotted something more interesting than the game. She filmed one handsome security personnel walking around the field, captioning her TikTok:

"Idk who he is or what he does but 👀"

Rugby romance in the air

While Siya Kolisi returned to the field after recovering from a calf injury, spectators found entertainment beyond the game's 13th-placed Stormers facing the 5th-placed Sharks.

Watch the video below.

Mzansi plays detective

The video quickly went viral, with South Africans revealing the identity of the mysterious man:

@Matthew Carl exclaimed:

"Armand 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️my high school buddy."

@juanikaf confirmed:

"Ohh haha it's Armand Van Willingh 😂"

@zozo_girl31 related:

"I was at the same game and spotted the same guy. I had the same thought process. Thank you for verbalising it🤍"

@Westman joked:

"He is the tackle guy... Just waiting for a spectator to jump the fence😂"

@Ashton De Villiers added:

"Right! My sister and I saw him too 😳"

@LivingLife5000 teased:

"When a brown girl is in her pale phase, she really sets the bar low😂"

@Mariska admitted:

"Guuuurl, you and me both 😂😂 Missed some crucial moments in the game due to this 🚶‍➡️"

@Mel suggested:

"Girl. You should've jumped the fence so your man could tackle you 😪"

