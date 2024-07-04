And Another One: Cape Town City Added Kamohelo Mokotjo to Their List of New Arrivals for Next Season
- Cape Town City continue to be busy in the transfer market after they added Kamohelo MOkotjo to their growing list of new arrivals at the club
- A Briefly news source said the 33-year-old will add much-needed experience to the squad as they aim for next season
- Local football fans are impressed with the arrival of Mokotjo as they labelled the midfielder as a marquee signing
Kamohelo Mokotjo is the latest player to be unveiled by Cape Town City after signing from PSL rivals Sekhukhune United.
The 33-year-old midfielder joined the Citizens, which has added several new stars, starting with the arrival of Haashim Domingo from Raja Casablanca.
Kamohelo Mokotjo joins Cape Town City
City revealed Mokotjo in the video below:
A Briefly News source said City are excited by the signing of Mokotjo, who was replaced at Sekhukhune by Thabang Monare, as they believe he will add valuable experience.
The source said:
"City has high ambitions next season, so they have been so busy in the transfer market to bring in quality and experienced players. Mokotjo is a guy that has played at the highest level and is seen as a major coup for the club."
Fans are impressed
Local football fans took to social media to express their admiration for the signing of Mokotjo, who has played in the Netherlands and for English Premiership club Brentford FC.
Carter G De'lyrical is impressed:
"A very good signing, this one. Cape Town City means business this season."
Sekhukhune United proved they have high ambitions with the appointment of German coach Peter Hyballa
Maijane Mogale Mankoe wished Mokotjo luck:
"Good luck to Kamohelo."
Baba Ka Kat says City will be a threat next season:
"It's gonna be hard beating City."
Sidwell Montero Marishane admires City's new look:
"We will watch a different Cape Town City next season."
Mhlengi Josta Madlala backed the signing:
"A marque signing for City."
Carlinhos joins Cape Town City from Petro de Luanda
As reported by Briefly News, Angolan playmaker Carlinhos has joined Cape Town City from Petro de Luanda.
The Angolan international has joined the Citizens, who have been busy in the transfer market after signing several stars.
