Cape Town City continue to be busy in the transfer market after they added Kamohelo MOkotjo to their growing list of new arrivals at the club

A Briefly news source said the 33-year-old will add much-needed experience to the squad as they aim for next season

Local football fans are impressed with the arrival of Mokotjo as they labelled the midfielder as a marquee signing

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kamohelo Mokotjo will add valuable experience to Cape Town City. Image: Kamoxmokotjo

Source: Instagram

Kamohelo Mokotjo is the latest player to be unveiled by Cape Town City after signing from PSL rivals Sekhukhune United.

The 33-year-old midfielder joined the Citizens, which has added several new stars, starting with the from Raja Casablanca.

Kamohelo Mokotjo joins Cape Town City

City revealed Mokotjo in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A Briefly News source said City are excited by the signing of Mokotjo, who was replaced at Sekhukhune by Thabang Monare, as they believe he will add valuable experience.

The source said:

"City has high ambitions next season, so they have been so busy in the transfer market to bring in quality and experienced players. Mokotjo is a guy that has played at the highest level and is seen as a major coup for the club."

Fans are impressed

Local football fans took to social media to express their admiration for the signing of Mokotjo, who has played in the Netherlands and for English Premiership club Brentford FC.

Carter G De'lyrical is impressed:

"A very good signing, this one. Cape Town City means business this season."

Maijane Mogale Mankoe wished Mokotjo luck:

"Good luck to Kamohelo."

Baba Ka Kat says City will be a threat next season:

"It's gonna be hard beating City."

Sidwell Montero Marishane admires City's new look:

"We will watch a different Cape Town City next season."

Mhlengi Josta Madlala backed the signing:

"A marque signing for City."

Carlinhos joins Cape Town City from Petro de Luanda

As reported by Briefly News, Angolan playmaker Carlinhos has joined Cape Town City from Petro de Luanda.

The Angolan international has joined the Citizens, who have been busy in the transfer market after signing several stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News