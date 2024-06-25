Midfielder Thabang Monare has signed for Sekhukhhune United after leaving Orlando Pirates at the end of last season

The 34-year-old has reportedly signed a two-year deal at the club who are looking to improve on their fourth-place finish in PSL next season

Local football fans took to social media to applaud Sekhukhune for signing Monare as they believe the midfielder is a top-class player

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare has joined Sekhukhune United. Image: tmonare4

Source: Twitter

Midfielder Thabang Monare has joined Sekhukhune United after his release from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old reportedly signed a two-year deal at Sekhukhune, who has also won the race for Congolese striker Andy Boyeli.

Thabang Monare has a new club

Monare signed for Sekhukhune, according to the tweet below:

According to an iDiski Times source, Monare has joined the Limpopo side on a two-year deal despite interest from SuperSport United.

Monare said:

"Babina Noko will have an option to extend the deal by a further season when his original two-year deal comes to an end."

Monare's addition to the squad comes at the right time as Kamohelo Mokotjo edges closer to joining PSL rival Cape Town City.

Fans welcome Monare to Sekhukhune

Local football fans took to social media to welcome Monare to Sekhukhune as they feel the 34-year-old will be a valuable addition to the club.

Onismus Mamaila praised Sekhukhune:

"Sekhukhune United always sign the right players."

Bongani Forlan Mashiane is disappointed with Pirates:

"Monare is a top player. Sometimes I don't understand Pirates' management."

EL Espolon backed the move:

"Good replacement for Mokotjo."

Sihle Makaka wished Monare luck:

"Dash, good luck with your new team. Keep up the good work."

Zakhele Sithole KaMzimela is impressed:

"Sekhukhune United means business."

Sekhukhune United show an interest in Njabulo Ngcobo

As reported by Briefly News, Sekhukhune United have shown an interest in 30-year-old Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo.

Ngcobo could leave Amakhosi when his contract expires at the end of June 2024 and has been linked with PSL clubs such as Sekhukhune and AmaZulu FC.

