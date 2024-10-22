Rap star Cassper Nyovest has introduced a new dance, which was showcased in an Amapiano beat

However, many people on social media are not feeling it, saying he looks like he is imitating a gorilla

Cassper Nyovest recently released a new Amapiano song, and Mzansi said it was trash

Cassper Nyovest's new dance has Mzansi scratching their heads. Image: Oupa Bopape

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest was feeling himself when he did his new dance move. While in the studio, Cassper and friends listened to an Amapiano track when he got up and introduced a new dance.

Cassper's new dance gets bad reception

Mama I Made It hitmaker Cassper Nyovest showcased a dance move over an Amapiano beat. The move requires the dancer to bend their knees and arch their backs while flexing their arms downwards, almost imitating a gorilla.

Cassper Nyovest has a new Amapiano track he released called Ama Mene Mene, Mzansi said it was trash.

The video of the new dance was posted by @MDNnewss:

Mzansi reacts to new Cassper dance

Netizens said they would pass on this one as they are not prepared to be dancing like gorillas on the dance floor.

@_Makhanya_ said:

"Walking like a silverback gorilla is the new dance now? He is playing with people."

@Mlimo_Insider cried:

"Kiernan Forbes needs to come back, look at the things we have to deal with 😤😭"

@Fani_TheeBear joked:

"So December groove will be packed with people dancing like gorillas 🦍"

@IamTomTsibinki joked:

"It's called 'The Cheating Dance'."

@iAmSpreadlove said:

"That's the same dance I do after I wipe my bum successfully."

@ManziniSimand remarked:

"This one is not a make sure imagine dancing like a gorilla 🦍"

@Ayabong41933565 stated:

"I can’t believe we compared this guy to Super Mega."

Cassper Nyovest celebrates his mother on 60th birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest recently celebrated his mother's 60th birthday, and he hosted a stunning party.

Messages from fans reacting to the celebration flooded social media timelines, as fans admired the rapper's mom's ageless beauty. Some slammed Cassper after calling out his low-budget decor, saying the rapper comes off as a cheapskate.

